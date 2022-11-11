Observations from the Bruins’ 12-2-0 start under new coach Jim Montgomery

It’s far too early to start planning a Boston-Vegas Stanley Cup Final, as fun as it would be to see a Jim Montgomery-Bruce Cassidy showdown, and see what kind of energy Jack Eichel would bring to the fray.

▪ Twelve wins in 14 games, with only Vegas (13-2-0) having a better start.

Thoughts and shots and scattered observations entering a weekend back-to-back for the Bruins …

We are less than a month away from a pair of Bruins-Golden Knights games (Dec. 5 in Boston, Dec. 11 in Las Vegas). This next month of hockey before the holidays should be electric. Among the opponents on the Bruins’ schedule:

The Flyers (next Thursday), whose stunningly good goaltending has them just outside the wild card race.

The first of two Florida swings (at Lightning Nov. 21, at Panthers Nov. 23), which are always competitive. Florida sits second in the Atlantic, tied with Toronto, while Tampa Bay is on the outside of the playoff race at present. The Bruins also host the Lightning Nov. 29.

Cup contender Carolina at home on Black Friday. Cue up “Brass Bonanza,” and commiserate with your Connecticut friends.

Colorado twice in one week (home Dec. 3, in Denver Dec. 7), and the aforementioned double-dip with the Sons of Bruce Cassidy, with a Dec. 9 college frat party hosted by the Coyotes in Tempe, Ariz., thrown in there.

Tough road before the holidays, but the Bruins have shown they can beat good teams and bad teams playing a variety of styles.

▪ Linus Ullmark, if he goes Saturday in Buffalo, will have worked 13 of 15 games. That’s a well-earned Sunday off.

▪ The NHL and NHLPA announced Friday that the plans for a February 2024 World Cup of Hockey are on hold. They hope to play the World Cup in February 2025. It’s difficult to think of a Team Canada without Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, but that’s the way it could go down.

▪ David Pastrnak isn’t the only unrestricted free agent in line for a big raise. Connor Clifton is having a heck of a walk year.

In Thursday’s win over the Flames, the energetic, freewheeling defenseman scored his first goal of the season (1-5—6 overall). He put all his might into a hit on Milan Lucic. With Charlie McAvoy returning, he played 19:28, down from his season average of 21:34.

Borrowing a line from an online Globe reader, Clifton has basically gone from seventh defenseman to Seventh Player.

“Cliffy Hockey, baby,” McAvoy said. “He has an exceptional compete level, confidence. It’s something we’ve seen for a long time here, just how special he is. A little bit of opportunity was all he really needed to kind of explode.”

Clifton, 27, is on the last year of a three-year deal that pays $1 million per season.

If Clifton finishes with 30-plus points as a third-pair guy — possible, even without power-play time — he could triple his AAV. Hard to see the Bruins walking away.

▪ Speaking of Bruins salaries, does anyone still think Ullmark ($5 million), Nick Foligno ($3.8 million salary-cap hit), and Charlie Coyle ($5.25 million) are overpaid?

Foligno and Clifton are two strong candidates for the Seventh Player Award, presented at the end of the season by NESN to the Bruin who surpasses expectations.

Tomas Nosek’s eventual second-half goal-scoring binge might put him in that conversation. Let’s wait and see.

▪ For review: Bruins who will need deals after this season include Pastrnak, Clifton, Foligno, Nosek, Jeremy Swayman, Pavel Zacha, Craig Smith, and Trent Frederic.

And at the players’ discretion, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

▪ The layered zone defense Montgomery inherited wouldn’t work without centers who know what they’re doing. If he didn’t have Bergeron, Krejci, Coyle, and Nosek holding down the middle, would he have installed a man-to-man scheme upon his arrival in Boston?

“With the veteran centers we have, they’re really good,” Montgomery said. “They take away time and space, they read off other people, and they’re just going.

“I know from my friendships with other coaches in the league that have tried it, it has been a nightmare because of that.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.