Patriots special teams have been excellent — except for punter Jake Bailey

But the big question remains: What’s going on with punter Jake Bailey?

There are multiple highlights through nine weeks, from cornerback Jonathan Jones blocking a punt against Indianapolis to rookie Jack Jones getting a piece of the football to thwart a field goal attempt by the Jets’ Greg Zuerlein.

Coming off a dismal 2021 season — statistically the worst during coach Bill Belichick’s tenure in New England — the Patriots’ special teams unit has improved in a number of key areas.

After an All-Pro season in 2020, when he registered the NFL’s best net punting average (45.6 yards) and second-most number of punts inside the 20-yard line (31), Bailey regressed last season. The dip could be explained by injury, because Bailey was often a limited participant in practice with a nagging right knee issue.

This season, however, Bailey is still struggling and has yet to pop up on the injury report. He has shanked multiple punts, including an ugly 7-yarder that may have flown under the radar in the final moments of the fourth quarter against Indianapolis. As Greg Gumbel noted on the CBS broadcast, “We may have just seen a horrible, horrible punt by Jake Bailey. It wasn’t even close. It barely cleared the line of scrimmage.”

Bailey’s net punting average of 35.3 yards currently ranks worst in the league. His five touchbacks are tied for second-most, already matching his total from the 2020 season. Only 12 of his 37 punts (32.4 percent) have landed inside the 20. The average starting field position of New England’s opponents is the 28.8-yard line.

The results have been far from favorable, but special teams coordinator Cam Achord sounds optimistic that Bailey will be able to turn his season around.

“Jake’s going to be OK,” Achord said. “Jake’s a pro. We’ve seen Jake hit the freakin’ 5.0-5.2 [seconds of hang time], 70-yard balls. Those are still there. He still has all the talent right now.”

According to Achord, the biggest focus in practice has been optimizing Bailey’s ball contact, homing in on the timing of the drop. He said they are not trying to make significant changes, instead concentrating on the little things.

Bailey’s performance in the second half of the season will be worth monitoring, given the four-year, $13.5 million contract extension he signed in August. The Patriots did host a group of four free agent punters for workouts two weeks ago, bringing in Jordan Berry, Jake Julien, Ty Long, and Michael Palardy.

Still, Achord expressed his unwavering faith in Bailey.

“There is no lack of confidence in Jake,” he said. “I have full confidence in Jake.”

Outside of Bailey, though, there are plenty of reasons to be pleased about New England’s special teams.

The Patriots have the best average starting field position, the 32.6-yard line, largely because of rookie cornerback Marcus Jones. Jones, who replaced safety Myles Bryant as the return specialist, leads the league in yards per kickoff return (24.3) and is second in yards per punt return (13.4).

With the offense struggling to move the ball, advantageous field position has become even more valuable for the Patriots.

Veteran kicker Nick Folk, of course, has remained a key contributor. Folk, who turned 38 this month, has converted 90.5 percent of his field goal attempts, staying perfect from inside 40 yards. He also has connected on all 20 extra-point attempts.

Given New England’s poor red zone showings — touchdowns on just 46.1 percent of the trips — Folk has served as a bright spot in getting points on the board.

Rookie Brenden Schooler, too, has emerged as a strong performer, recovering three fumbles and recording seven solo tackles.

New England’s special teams unit certainly seems to be headed in the right direction, but Bailey’s downturn is of utmost concern.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.