Peabody’s Oluchi Okananwa is taking her versatile game to the court at Duke University

A 5-foot-9-inch guard at Worcester Academy, Okananwa chose her hometown, Peabody, and the Torigian YMCA to make her decision official. Ranked 27th in ESPN’s recruiting rankings, Okananwa has made a meteoric rise that has included a position change and three different high schools, culminating in the development of a dynamic two-way guard.

Oluchi Okananwa, the top-ranked high school girls’ basketball senior in New England, announced Thursday night that has committed to Duke University.

“When you want to use the cliche [that] hard work, determination and perseverance, and being a positive person with a great attitude pays off — this to me is like the shining moment that is an example of all of that,” Worcester Academy coach Sherry Levin said.

Advertisement

Okananwa attended Peabody High as a freshman — earning Globe All-Scholastic honors — before reclassifying and playing two seasons at New Hampton (N.H.). She joined Worcester Academy as a hybrid guard/wing, but Levin saw potential for Okananwa to transition into a lead guard.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The playmaker duplicated new moves in workouts and scrimmages, impressing Levin — and college coaches — with her adaptability.

“I think because of her ability to really be receptive to taking on a new focus and really working on that, that’s why I say she’s just going to grow, and grow, and grow,” Levin said.

Okananwa received 19 collegiate offers and had narrowed her finalists to Michigan, Rutgers, TCU, Harvard, and Mississippi State. She joins Bridgewater-Raynham grad Shay Bollin as back-to-back top New England recruits to choose coach Kara Lawson and the Blue Devils.

“[Okananwa is] a very cerebral player, and she’s a very cerebral person,” Levin said. “So she likes to get all the information [and] talk with her family — they’re a close family — and so this was a decision made with a lot of research and a lot of input.”

Advertisement

She is also the second star from Worcester Academy to commit to Duke this fall, joining boys’ basketball forward TJ Power of Shrewsbury.