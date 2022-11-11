Red Sox minor league pitcher Starlin Santos hit with drug suspension

NEW YORK — Starlin Santos, a pitcher for the Red Sox’ entry in the Dominican Summer League, was suspended for 60 games Friday under baseball’s minor league drug program.

One of three minor leaguers to be hit with suspensions, Santos, 20, tested positive for the synthetic steroid Stanozolol. The Red Sox signed the lefthander in December 2019 and he has appeared in 27 games (eight starts) over two DSL seasons.

In addition to Santos, free agent infielder Luis Curbelo, who turned 25 Thursday, was suspended for 80 games, and Miami Marlins outfielder Deivis Mosquera for 60 games. Curbelo tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a female fertiity drug and Mosquera, 18, for Nandrolone. Like Santos, Mosquera played in the DSL in 2022.