Romeo Holland, No. 1 Milford earn a painstaking Division 2 quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Mansfield

Holland, who had a 42-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for Milford (9-1) to give his team its first lead, finished with 230 yards rushing on 25 carries — his second 200-yard game in the last three weeks, and enough to put him over 1,000 for the season.

In a game which evolved into a shootout only as the rain fell harder in the fourth quarter, Holland overcame a dislocated pinkie in the second half to provide the winning 6-yard touchdown run in an epic 27-21 win for the top-seeded Scarlet Hawks over No. 8 Mansfield in a Division 2 state quarterfinal to advance to within a win of Gillette Stadium.

MILFORD — Busted pinkie finger and all, Romeo Holland was the last man standing for the Milford football team on Friday night.

“This was easily one of the hardest games I’ve played in my career,” Holland said.

The senior paced a rushing attack for the Scarlet Hawks which amassed 344 yards against the Hornets (8-2)., Mansfield quarterback Conner Zukowski dialed up CJ Bell for a 95-yard gain on a flea flicker on the Hornets’ opening series, which was followed on the ensuing play by Drew Sacco’s 4-yard score for a 7-0 lead.

Milford quarterback Evan Cornelius tied it when he scored on a 5-yard plunge on the Scarlet Hawks’ ensuing series and, two drives later, Milford took a 14-7 lead on Holland’s initial score with 6:20 left in the second quarter.

The score remained the same until the fourth quarter when Connor Curtis revived a Mansfield offense stuck in neutral with a 40-yard touchdown run.

A quick three-play, 65-yard drive on the ground culminated in Nick Araujo’s 31-yard score to put the home team back in front, a short-lived lead after Zukowski dialed up Trevor Foley, who made a sliding 30-yard touchdown catch into a rain-soaked end zone for a score that tied it, 21-21, with 5:19 remaining.

With his pinkie popped back into place, Holland ignited Milford’s final drive by rushing for two first downs and ultimately, the winning score. But a fumbled snap on Milford’s PAT opened the door for Mansfield to close the six-point gap when Zukowski and Co. took over with 1:32 remaining.

After Bell gained 28 yards, the Hornets stalled out, with Zukowski’s fourth-and-12 throw falling incomplete, sending Milford to the state semifinals for a second year in a row.

“Conner found a way to make some unbelievable throws,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said of Zukowski, who finished 11 of 16 for 232 yards. “Credit to them, every time we needed to get one stop, we just couldn’t get their offense off the field.”

The Scarlet Hawks will face the winner of Saturday’s game between host No. 4 Catholic Memorial and No. 5 Chelmsford.