Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson allowed to start practicing

He returned to the team last month, but the three-time Pro Bowler has been limited to attending meetings, weight-room workouts and conditioning sessions with members of Cleveland’s training staff. That changes on Monday, when he’ll be allowed to practice.

Watson, who was acquired by the Browns in a controversial trade in March, was banned for 11 games in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He agreed to the suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo counseling and treatment.

Deshaun Watson , the Cleveland Browns’ suspended quarterback, can begin practicing on Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston.

The Browns (3-5) play at Miami on Sunday and won’t have their next on-field workout until Wednesday when Watson, who will be eligible to play on Dec. 4 — against Houston — can rejoin his teammates.

Josh Allen tests throwing elbow, listed as questionable

Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Vikings on Sunday.

The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in the right direction since he sat out the first two sessions after hurting his right elbow in the final minutes of a loss to the Jets last weekend.

Speaking before practice, coach Sean McDermott expected the decision on Allen’s playing status to come down to game time. “We are literally in an hour-to-hour situation here,” McDermott said. “Just looking at how he’s going to progress through the day, and as he goes through these different tests, medically, making sure that he’s able to check the boxes in a progression to where we can see if we can proceed through the course of the day here.”

Packers’ Eric Stokes likely out for season

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit. “It’s looking unlikely, but I don’t have an exact update for that,” LaFleur said.

Stokes, a 2021 first-round draft pick, hurt his ankle and knee in the loss at Detroit. Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the same game.

“It is what it is,” Stokes said Wednesday. “That’s what I keep telling myself. Life happens. I know what I signed up for. So I know every chance I go out there, what I could be doing to myself.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford remains questionable

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is making progress in concussion protocol. He is listed as questionable to play against the Cardinals, and coach Sean McVay said the Rams would wait until inactives are announced 90 minutes before the game Sunday before deciding on Stafford’s availability. If he can’t play, John Wolford would likely make his second career regular-season start …Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis started for Tannehill and is 1-1 as his replacement. The Titans (5-3) will be without four starters on defense, including Jeffery Simmons, the 2021 Pro Bowl defensive tackle who is in a walking boot after aggravating his sprained left ankle, outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and strong safety Amani Hooker.

Madden to be honored

From awarding victory turkey legs to the star players to being the voice on the NFL’s biggest Thanksgiving Day games for years, John Madden was synonymous with the holiday he so adored.

The NFL is making that a lasting tribute by honoring the late broadcaster by launching the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” to begin on the first Thanksgiving following his death last December.

“No one cared more or contributed more to our game than John Madden,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Honoring his memory and impact on the NFL is important and Thanksgiving Day brings all of the elements significant to John to life — family, football, food and fun.”

The league plans for the Thanksgiving tribute to Madden to be an annual event starting Nov. 24, when there will be special segments on all three broadcasts by CBS, Fox and NBC dedicated to Madden.

Shorts for Tom Brady

Tom Brady got a full dose of Germany when he was presented with Bavarian lederhosen before being questioned about his personal life. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback responded that he doesn’t feel remorse returning for another season.

“Zero, no, definitely not,” Brady told a crowded news conference at a Bayern Munich facility ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. “I think I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete. I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back.”

Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently announced that their divorce is finalized.

Brady was asked by a German reporter about on and off-field challenges and whether he felt remorse about unretiring.

“I don’t really regret those types of things,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

Stats reveal NFL is faster and more competitive

Faster, more competitive games have the NFL feeling proud through the first half of the season. While the league is constantly dealing with off-field issues, the NFL points out the product and viewing experience have improved. Through Week 9, game time is down to 3:01:55. That would be the fastest for a full season in nearly 30 years. Games averaged 3:00:01 in 1993. The average margin of victory is 9.43 points this season, the lowest at this stage since 1970



