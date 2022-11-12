Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: Highlights included a significant early morning seabird flight at Race Point, Provincetown on Wednesday that included 300 Cory’s shearwaters, 3,000 great shearwaters, 3,000 Northern gannets, 2,500 black-legged kittiwakes, 200 Bonaparte’s gulls, and 75 razorbills. Elsewhere in Provincetown, there was a Lark sparrow at the airport, and at Nauset Beach in Orleans 17 late Barn Swallows were tallied. Even more notable, at Peterson Farm in Falmouth was a probable Hammond’s Flycatcher — a species for which there are fewer than 10 previous state records — and a very late Olive-sided flycatcher. A Bohemian waxwing at Bound Brook Island in Wellfleet, a late blue-gray gnatcatcher at Nobska Pond in Woods Hole, three continuing lingering willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, and a Yellow-crowned Night-Heron at the Robert F. Smith Cold Brook Preserve in Harwich.

There was an “interesting variety of unusual birds” in Massachusetts this week, according to Mass Audubon, including a Hammond’s flycatcher in Falmouth, a possible Dusky Flycatcher in Rockport, a Bullock’s oriole in Concord, cave swallows at Manomet and Westport, a greater white-fronted goose in Plymouth, and two tufted ducks at Nantucket.

Bristol County: Notables featured a Eurasian wigeon at Miller Street Pond in Seekonk, 22 Harlequin Ducks at Gooseberry Island in Westport, two Cattle egrets at Barneys Joy Road in South Dartmouth, two Cave swallows at Horseneck Beach in Westport and two clapper rails at the Egypt Lane ponds in Fairhaven.

Plymouth County: A Greater White-fronted Goose at the Serendipity Stables in Plymouth, the continued presence of three Sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, a mixed flock of swallows at Manomet Bird Observatory that included 25 Barn Swallows, a Bank Swallow, and a Cave Swallow. A tardy Indigo Bunting was noted on the Nemasket Trail.

Norfolk County: A late osprey at Great Pond in Randolph, a Black-headed gull at Wollaston Beach in Quincy and a Nelson’s sparrow at the Broad Meadows Marsh in Quincy.

Suffolk County: An American golden-plover in Winthrop, a pileated woodpecker at the Stony Brook Reservation, a Wilson’s warbler at McLaughlin Woods in the Mission Hill area, and a vesper sparrow at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Middlesex County: A Redhead at Arlington Reservoir and a Bullock’s oriole at the Kaveski Farm Conservation Land in Concord.

Essex County: A Townsend’s warbler in West Newbury, three Bohemian waxwings and a possible Dusky Flycatcher at Waring Field in Rockport that would be a first state record if it is able to be confirmed. Also, a Northern goshawk in Boxford, a continuing red-headed woodpecker in Ipswich, a tardy Lesser yellowlegs at Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in Rowley and three Red crossbills at Salisbury.

Berkshire County: An American golden-plover in Sheffield, a cackling goose at the Mount Williams Reservoir in North Adams, a Dickcissel and four Red crossbills in Pittsfield, and two indigo buntings in Williamstown.

Franklin County: Continued to host two Cackling Geese at Tri-Town Beach in Whately, three Black Vultures at Turners Falls, and a Northern shrike at the Orange Municipal Airport.

Hampshire County: A Greater White-fronted goose on the Smith College campus in Northampton, and a Black-legged Kittiwake at the Windsor Dam at Quabbin in Belchertown.

Hampden County: A Cackling Goose and a Barrow’s Goldeneye in Longmeadow.

Worcester County: A Franklin’s gull at Quaboag Pond in Brookfield, five Black Vultures in Hardwick, two golden eagles at the Wachusett Mountain State Reservation, and a Bohemian waxwing in Ashburnham.

Martha’s Vineyard: An Eurasian wigeon among an American wigeon flock at Katama and two Common ravens were seen at several localities.

Nantucket: Two Tufted Ducks on Long Pond and two Bohemian waxwings at the Wauwinet tennis courts and Squam Farm.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.





Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.