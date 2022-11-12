Mimi Parker, moody alt-rock vocalist, is dead at 55

Low, which was essentially the couple with a series of bassists over the years, released its first album, “I Could Live in Hope,” in 1994. Unlike many bands of the grunge era that soared quickly but flamed out spectacularly — at times tragically — Low survived the ’90s, touring and recording 13 studio albums.

Her husband, Alan Sparhawk, with whom she founded the band, said the cause was ovarian cancer.

Mimi Parker, whose haunting vocals and spare drumming helped define the moody, minimalist sound of Low, a trio that emerged from the 1990s alternative rock world and endured as an influential and acclaimed act for nearly 30 years, died this past Saturday at her home in Duluth, Minnesota. She was 55.

Low never had a hit single or a platinum album, but its influence was felt. Robert Plant, the lead singer of Led Zeppelin, recorded an evocative version of “Monkey,” a Low song from 2005, on his 2010 album, “Band of Joy.” Mavis Staples covered Low’s song “Holy Ghost,” from 2013, on her album “One True Vine,” also released that year.

Following Parker’s death, Plant, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney were among the musical artists who spoke about her significance.

“I think most people would look at Mimi and not estimate that she was a serious artist,” Jeff Tweedy of Wilco was quoted as saying in The Guardian. “I don’t think she put on any kind of pretension — there was nothing about her that read as anything other than normal Midwesterner.”

From the outset, Low was well positioned within the indie rock orbit. The band shared a label, the influential Seattle-based Sub Pop, with archetypal bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden. But Low’s minimalist, melancholy sound stood in sharp contrast to the anthems of Generation X angst that came to define the era.

With the couple trading ethereal vocal harmonies over dirgelike tempos and shimmering sonic textures, Low drew inspiration from the 1980s gloom rock of bands like Joy Division and from the Velvet Underground’s artfully dissonant early period. Early in its career, the band came to epitomize a niche genre known as slowcore, which took shape in the late 1980s with bands like American Music Club and Galaxie 500.

“It’s kind of my fault that the term ‘slowcore’ got around,” Sparhawk said. “It was coined by a record store clerk friend of mine who saw our first show. We were joking about genre names — you know, sub-sub-sub-categories of metal and stuff like that. I mentioned the term in one of our first interviews. Before we knew it, it was everywhere.”

Low outgrew that pigeonhole but continued to earn praise. Its most recent album, “Hey What,” released in 2021, received four stars from Rolling Stone.

“Few bands have stared into the abyss quite like Low,” Kory Grow wrote in that review, “parsing the frailty of the human condition, testing listeners with glacially slow tempos, encrusting beautiful melodies in sparse textures or dissonance. And no band has done so with the same beatific grace as Low.”

That grace was marked by brooding, sometimes morose lyrics, with references to spiritual emptiness and disappearing horizons. “Feeds my passion for transcendence/Turns my water into wine/Makes me wish I was empty/Now I don’t know much, but I can tell when somethin’s wrong,” Parker sang on “Holy Ghost,” with her husband harmonizing.

“I’ve been pushing towards the beauty, and I know Alan sometimes focuses on the chaos,” Parker said in a 2021 interview on the NPR program “All Things Considered.”

Low’s lack of mainstream success was fine with Parker, Sparhawk said, since she was shy and felt uneasy in the spotlight.

“Hers was the voice of someone who is just singing, not trying to convince you of something,” he said. “She was not singing to you. She was not singing to be noticed. Sometimes she didn’t even want to be seen. She just wanted to be.”

Mimi Jo Parker was born Sept. 15, 1967, in Clearbrook, Minnesota, the youngest of three daughters of Robert and Joy (Berg) Parker.

Parker (who pronounced her first name MIM-ee but never corrected anyone who pronounced it MEE-mee, Sparhawk said) grew up on a farm run by her parents. Her father was also a carpenter and a mechanic, and her mother was a chef and an aspiring country singer.

A self-professed tomboy, Parker tended to the animals (the pigs were her favorite), preferred trucks to dolls and excelled in basketball, volleyball and track in high school.

She played drums in the school marching band, and she honed her musical sensibility harmonizing with her sisters as they sang along with their mother at home and community events, Sparhawk said.

She had known Sparhawk since the fourth grade and began dating him in the summer after her high school junior year. They married in 1990.

Sparhawk is Mormon, and Parker later joined the church, a point often mentioned in articles about the band. “People just like to say that we’re this quiet band from Minnesota that is two-thirds Mormon,” she was quoted as saying in the music magazine Chickfactor in 2001. “But hey, you know? We write some songs, too.”

parhawk attended Brigham Young University for a year, then joined Parker at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Following graduation, he invited Parker to join a band he was forming with bassist John Nichols. Drums, he said, gave her a safe space at the rear of the stage from which to unleash her vocal stylings.

Parker was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020, but she did not disclose her illness until the next summer, when the band was forced to cancel multiple dates, including a U.S. tour opening for the band Death Cab for Cutie.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by their children, Hollis and Cyrus; her mother; and her sisters, Cindy Elam and Wanda Larson.

Despite her quiet personality, Parker was no pushover. “She did not suffer boring music,” Sparhawk said. “She did not suffer mediocrity.” With a soothing demeanor, Parker kept Low on course through lineup changes and wearying touring schedules and recording sessions.

As Sparhawk put it: “The real soul and the magic that was there came from Mim. Just because of who she was, she said, ‘Here are my parameters,’ and we had to work within those. In doing so, she basically steered an otherwise completely chaotic and fast-burning explosion into a slow and radiant glow that would last.”