Motorcyclist killed in Dedham crash

A man died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a parked vehicle in Dedham Friday afternoon, police said.
He was driving the motorcycle in the area of 107 Milton St. when the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m., Dedham police said in a statement.
Witnesses provided aid to the male until first responders arrived.
He was taken by ambulance to Beth Israel Hospital in Needham, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
