Three injured in Boston Police cruiser crash in Mattapan

A Boston Police officer and two other men were injured Friday night during a car crash in Mattapan involving a police cruiser, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Norfolk and Capen streets at 8:40 p.m. involving a cruiser and another car, according to Boston Police Sergeant John Boyle. The officer and two men in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, he said.