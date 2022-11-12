fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three injured in Boston Police cruiser crash in Mattapan

By Jesús Marrero Suárez Globe Correspondent,Updated November 12, 2022, 24 minutes ago

A Boston Police officer and two other men were injured Friday night during a car crash in Mattapan involving a police cruiser, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Norfolk and Capen streets at 8:40 p.m. involving a cruiser and another car, according to Boston Police Sergeant John Boyle. The officer and two men in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Boyle.

Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jmarrerosuarez.

