Three men arrested in two separate incidents in Tewksbury

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated November 12, 2022, 15 minutes ago

Three men were arrested in two separate incidents in Tewksbury involving a gun, a knife and a baseball bat, police said Saturday.

Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Friday to the parking lot of a Circle K gas station on Andover Street for a report of two people who appeared to be under the influence of drugs nodding off in a car, Tewksbury police said in a statement.

Officers observed glass pipes consistent with those used to smoke crack cocaine. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun with the serial number scrubbed off and ammunition in a backpack, police said.

The driver, James M. Polowski, 29, of Townsend, was arrested on charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, and possession of ammunition without a FID, police said.

His passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Townsend, was allowed to leave the scene. But she was not able to drive the car, which belonged to her ex-husband, because her license was suspended, the statement said.

In the second incident, police responded just after midnight Saturday to a 911 call from a guest at Motel 6 on Main Street reporting that a man had pulled a knife on him during an altercation, police said.

The caller then “reignited” the altercation by approaching the man with a baseball bat in a threatening manner, the statement said.

Brian Donohue, 41, of Tewksbury was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and resisting arrest, according to police.

Albert Echenique, 51, of Lowell, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a baseball bat, police said.


Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

