Three men arrested in two separate incidents in Tewksbury

Officers observed glass pipes consistent with those used to smoke crack cocaine. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun with the serial number scrubbed off and ammunition in a backpack, police said.

Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Friday to the parking lot of a Circle K gas station on Andover Street for a report of two people who appeared to be under the influence of drugs nodding off in a car, Tewksbury police said in a statement.

Three men were arrested in two separate incidents in Tewksbury involving a gun, a knife and a baseball bat, police said Saturday.

The driver, James M. Polowski, 29, of Townsend, was arrested on charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, and possession of ammunition without a FID, police said.

His passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Townsend, was allowed to leave the scene. But she was not able to drive the car, which belonged to her ex-husband, because her license was suspended, the statement said.

In the second incident, police responded just after midnight Saturday to a 911 call from a guest at Motel 6 on Main Street reporting that a man had pulled a knife on him during an altercation, police said.

The caller then “reignited” the altercation by approaching the man with a baseball bat in a threatening manner, the statement said.

Brian Donohue, 41, of Tewksbury was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and resisting arrest, according to police.

Albert Echenique, 51, of Lowell, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a baseball bat, police said.





