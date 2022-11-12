Traveling replica of Vietnam Memorial stops at Assembly Row in Somerville

The wall, which bears the names of 58,000 American service members who died during the war, was set up on the Mass General Brigham Great Lawn at 399 Revolution Drive Wednesday, the City of Somerville said in a statement.

The Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is on display at Assembly Row in Somerville for Veterans Day weekend, city officials said.

The city’s department of veterans’ services organized the visit of the replica which travels to communities across the country.

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said it is an honor for the city to host the memorial.

“This is one way we can pay our respects to our past and present service members and families and allow our younger generations to gain a new understanding of American history,” Ballantyne said in the statement. “Visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in person is often a profound, emotional experience, and I’m grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to deliver this opportunity to our community.”

The Moving Wall, which has been honoring Vietnam Veterans in communities across the country for more than 30-years, according to the memorial’s website. Somerville is the last community the wall will visit this year.

Ted Louis-Jacques, director of veterans’ services for Somerville, said the wall was a unique opportunity for residents to honor Vietnam War veterans.

“The Moving Wall is intended to pay homage to these great American heroes who courageously served and fought in such divisive conflict,” Louis-Jacques said. ”I am thrilled to recognize the men and women who paved the way forward for future service members and remember the more than 58,000 souls who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.

Heroism comes in many forms, but to give one’s life while serving is one of the truest forms,” Louis-Jacques, said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.