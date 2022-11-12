Two men charged with stealing copper wiring at Brighton construction site

Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester, and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park, were charged with breaking and entering a building and intent to commit a felony and larceny, Boston Police said in a statement. They are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Brighton Division.

Two men were arrested early Saturday at a Brighton construction site after officers responded to a report of a theft in progress and found 18 spools of copper wiring in a truck belonging to one of the men, according to police.

Officers responded to a call at 5:04 a.m. of a larceny in progress at the construction site at 130 Chestnut Hill Ave. and discovered the men had allegedly loaded spools of copper wiring onto a truck belonging to Beechman, according to police. Neither of the men had permission to be on the property, according to police.

Advertisement

The J.J. Carroll Redevelopment project is underway at the site, which will include a six-story building containing residential units, an elderly care program and a “Village Center,” according to the Boston Planning & Development Agency’s website.

Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jmarrerosuarez.