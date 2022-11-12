Advice for Maura Healey after her big win on Tuesday

Your massive electoral victory is an even bigger symbolic one: First woman voted into this state’s top job (and member of the first successful all-woman top-of-the-ticket in any state), first openly gay Massachusetts governor, first person in forever to break the curse of attorneys general who never make it, first Democratic governor in what seems like a lifetime.

You carry with you the hopes and dreams of all those who tried and failed before you. You shoulder the ambitions of those who want you to go really big on Beacon Hill, and of those on Beacon Hill who want you to go easy so their voters don’t turf them out of office. You face ongoing economic crises that will sock it to ordinary people in the next couple of years, and the likely ascension of Republicans in Congress willing to drive the American economy into a ditch. Also, people are expecting you to solve the housing crisis, meet ambitious climate goals, and finally fix the schools and the MBTA.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

But hey, no pressure!

Advertisement

Massachusetts has come far when it comes to women in politics. We’re about to see exactly how far.

It’s safe to say you won’t have to endure the treatment meted out to Jane Swift. The state’s first woman governor, appointed in 2001, was promptly subjected to all kinds of criticism as she juggled a massive job with the responsibility of parenting three little kids, two of whom she gave birth to while in the top job. Twenty years later, in this era of remote offices and work-life balance, we think nothing of professional lives that accommodate kids. She deserved better, and, as you acknowledged in your victory speech, helped clear the way for you. I hope she’s right up there with you at your inauguration.

Advertisement

We’ve got more work to do, but it’s safe to say most of us have grown since her day. But let’s see what happens when you start making people angry.

And I sure hope you do. Having cruised to victory with more than 63 percent of the vote, you have mountains of political capital. And you’ve plenty of freedom in how you spend it, given that your campaign was a careful one, in which you avoided making too many specific promises, or tying yourself too closely to any one constituency. So you come to the job bearing fewer of the debts that might constrain you.

Some of the choices you face will be unpopular. You will have to break a few things to move us forward. Solving the housing crisis means putting more density in places where neighbors don’t want it. Meeting the state’s climate goals means going up against the utilities. Strengthening abortion access, both for Massachusetts residents and especially for those who have the misfortune to live in Gilead states and must travel here for care, will make you a national target — though that will only strengthen your position here.

The time to go hard is right out of the gate: Nobody can blame you for the stuff that’s already messed up, and if you’re doing the job right you’ll never be more popular than you are right now. And rest assured, you’re definitely going to get less popular. One party rule means less leeway for logjams, even though relations with the Legislature could turn out to be less congenial with you than they were with Republican Charlie Baker.

Advertisement

Even so, you’ll have plenty of money, at least at first: There are still American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act funds to spend. And voters’ approval of a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million means possibly billions in extra funding for education and transportation, if the Legislature sends the money in the right direction. That money, like a same-party Legislature, buys you freedom but it also gives you fewer excuses if you don’t deliver.

Doesn’t this sound like fun?

But you and your lieutenant governor-elect, Kim Driscoll, are really good at working with others to get things done. Neither of you are bomb throwers, which is mostly a good thing, though it leaves you open to charges of excessive centrism.

Baker took a mechanic’s approach to the job. His predecessor, Democrat Deval Patrick, was big on vision. Massachusetts needs a governor who will be both. There is so much to fix, but there is so much untapped potential here, too: Under an ambitious governor, Massachusetts can become a progressive beacon for the nation when it comes to racial justice, education, and criminal justice policy, just as it has been on health care access and marriage equality. Making it happen requires some poetry in your governing in addition to the prose.

And, though it’s a tad self-interested, may I request you do it all with more transparency than we’re used to? Your administration’s answers on controversial issues — or even basic facts — shouldn’t be guarded as though they were nuclear secrets. You’re going to attract spectacular people. They can handle a few questions.

Advertisement

Empower them and you empower yourself — not to mention the rest of us.

You’ll be hearing from me!

Yvonne





Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.