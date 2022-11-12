About those political yard signs …

Elections are over — it seems — but lawn signs don’t know this. In our little town, yards remain planted with them: “YES ON QUESTION 1,” says one, several feet away from a second that says, in the same definitive capitals, “NO ON QUESTION 1.″ Questions 5 and 6 were especially controversial from the local standpoint: a new library and a new hockey rink; luxurious decisions a solvent community can argue over.

I have my opinions, of course, and voted on them with clarity and certainty (because they were right). I can’t tell you what they are; it’s against my private laws. But I would be glad to discuss them with you if you hold the different view. We can call it a dispute between intelligent thinkers. On a less evolved level, I admit that every time I passed a sign demanding I vote the opposite way, a sign that wanted to convince me, it lit little flames. They were fanned by fliers from both sides dropped into my mailbox. By Election Day, I was on fire with righteousness, even when the issue was, frankly, of little personal concern (say, Question 3). How could anyone imagine they could convince me to reverse what I already knew?