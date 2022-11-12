About those political yard signs …

Elections are over — it seems — but lawn signs don’t know this. In our little town, yards remain planted with them: “YES ON QUESTION 1,” says one, several feet away from a second that says, in the same definitive capitals, “NO ON QUESTION 1.″ Questions 5 and 6 were especially controversial from the local standpoint: a new library and a new hockey rink; luxurious decisions a solvent community can argue over.
I have my opinions, of course, and voted on them with clarity and certainty (because they were right). I can’t tell you what they are; it’s against my private laws. But I would be glad to discuss them with you if you hold the different view. We can call it a dispute between intelligent thinkers. On a less evolved level, I admit that every time I passed a sign demanding I vote the opposite way, a sign that wanted to convince me, it lit little flames. They were fanned by fliers from both sides dropped into my mailbox. By Election Day, I was on fire with righteousness, even when the issue was, frankly, of little personal concern (say, Question 3). How could anyone imagine they could convince me to reverse what I already knew?
Righteousness hit its apex when signs that had been on lawns appeared in the arms of volunteers standing in front of election centers, hoisting them high for traffic. All around town on Election Day, sign hoisters were eager public representatives, offering themselves for discussion and persuasion. The no’s stood beside the yes’s, civilly ignoring one another, and drinking coffee. In a democracy, there is room for everyone to drink coffee.
The election has occurred. The signs are back in yards, now, still trying to persuade, although the issues have been decided (yes on 5, no on 6). It leaves me with the conclusion I have always suspected about human nature. None of us go into an argument thinking someone will change our mind. Yet, since time began, all of us are convinced we can change the minds of someone else.
Elissa Ely is a psychiatrist.