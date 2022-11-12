In the interest of the most vulnerable among us

As an experienced foster care reviewer and a family and child researcher prior to that, I have witnessed the difference it makes when a child’s true situation is addressed by a strong and informed advocate, such as a child’s attorney. However, too often these are Committee for Public Counsel Services attorneys who are often burdened with large caseloads and unable to participate in foster care reviews.

Thank you for the strong and cogent Nov. 7 editorial, “Vulnerable children need advocates in Massachusetts courtrooms.” As with Harmony Montgomery’s case, a tragic case rises to public attention for a period of time, but the systemic gaps in representing children’s rights remain.

Guardians ad litem are allowed in children’s care and protection cases in more than 40 states; eight states require both a guardian ad litem and a child’s attorney.

The guardian ad litem is to make recommendations to the court about specific actions that would serve the best interests of the child. A court-appointed special advocate can be added in some states to meet specifically with the child and aid in information and advocacy to the guardian ad litem. It is too bad neither seemed present in Harmony’s case.

Massachusetts should consider requiring both guardians ad litem and child-specific attorneys in each case of child abuse and neglect. Legislators must read the Office of the Child Advocate’s report and follow up with real action for the Commonwealth’s children.

Mary Byrne

Cambridge

The writer is an associate professor emerita in the School of Social Work at Salem State University.





Harmony Montgomery’s life could have had a far different trajectory

A guardian ad litem should have been appointed for Harmony Montgomery. If there was not one, funds for a detective should have been made available for the child’s attorney.

As a former Committee for Public Counsel Services child attorney, I attended many training sessions and professional group-session-type gatherings. My cohorts and I took our charges very seriously. Some retired as a result of having to deal with the horrors we experienced. Since there were no funds for detectives, we relied heavily on the child’s guardian ad litem. Had such a guardian hinted that there were areas of concern, we were able to carry out limited investigations on our own.

I bemoan the inadequacy of protection for Harmony and the many others like her. Children and family services is an overlooked area of law. The hearings can be pro forma because of the huge numbers of abused, neglected, and needy children and the dearth of court time and judges.

Children and family services workers are assigned more cases than they can service. More often, their work is akin to fighting fires rather than acting as caring agents in the lives of the children.

Harmony’s life could have had such a different trajectory.

Maureen Doyle

Brighton





Special advocates could be the one consistent voice for a child’s best interests

Every child in the foster care system needs one person whose only job is to look out for that child’s best interest. Some children are assigned a court-appointed special advocate, who is that one person. While social workers and state-funded lawyers have large caseloads, volunteer court-appointed special advocates have only one case at a time. They visit with the child and family regularly; attend all Department of Children and Families, court, and school meetings; and are a consistent voice for the best interests of that child in a way that no one else could possibly be.

However, only 15 percent of the more than 8,000 children currently in foster care in Massachusetts have a court-appointed special advocate assigned to their case. While having such a special advocate would not definitively have prevented the Harmony Montgomery tragedy, I can guarantee you that if she had one, that person would have raised questions and rung alarm bells. That might have been enough to prevent her death. We’ll never know.

Some states mandate court-appointed special advocates for all children, but in Massachusetts a judge has to request one for a case, and not all do. Having such an advocate on each case won’t be a panacea for the problems plaguing the child welfare system, but at a minimum, every child will have an advocate in their corner. They deserve at least that.

Clare Reilly

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a volunteer with Boston CASA.