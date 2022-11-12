My front yard is an existential minefield

The first step with that type of operation is to get in there with the rake and use some solid muscle and just go to town destroying all of the ugly old vegetation. Claw into it, hack at it, grunt away, give it all you’ve got, and dig that stuff up real good. Then pull those nasty suckers out by the roots and dispose of them like the worthless garbage they are.

The shrubs and bushes looked like hell, and the flowers were nonexistent. Weeds had taken over. I purchased a heavy-duty rake and a hoe and a sack of special dirt — the type of stuff that upscale plants require, not the everyday soil those gutter-trash plants growing naturally in the yard are cool with — and some pre-grown long grasses and already blooming flowers and a bundle of landscape edging.

One thing to do — I mean, if you’re committed — is to give them a good soak in kerosene and throw them onto a bonfire. You might hear an awful wailing noise. Do not be alarmed: That is just the sound of the evil plant spirits being exorcized as they burn. This is normal.

And necessary. Because you have to make room for the good plants. These babies are purebreds, and only the finest engineered laboratory-plant-food-quasi-dirt environment will do. Get ready to water them regularly too, as your average run-of-the-mill rainfall from the sky is not going to cut it.

From what I gathered from the instructions, you were supposed to dig a small hole, not too deep but also not too shallow, stick the precious little roots inside, pat them a few times, and whisper words of encouragement. Then water — but go gentle now, not too much.

I did all of that stuff last year. I pulled out the old plants and put in the new ones, and it all looked pretty good for a day or two, until some unidentified scavenger ate all of the flowers. So this year, I decided that I would plant some wildflower seeds instead, figuring, perhaps against all reason, that — pow! — something wild and hardy would defy those marauders.

Before I could begin, though, I discovered that the weeds had grown right back! So I grabbed the rake and hoe and went to town ripping them out again and tossing them aside again, just like last year. But when I glanced down at the weeds, lying there in a sad, wilted display on my lawn, I began to question the sanity of yanking out one set of plants, killing them, and then turning around and putting new plants right back in the same spot.

Who decided that the old ones were unworthy and the new ones were desirable, anyway? I remember seeing dandelions out in the front yard when I was a kid and saying, “Oh look! There’s flowers everywhere!” And the grown-ups would explain that those were not flowers but ruthless lawn-destroying parasites, and that the man would be around to spray chemicals all over the lawn in order to rid our patch of grass of their vile pestilence.

I never really saw dandelions in the same light again.

So standing out there as an adult in the front yard of my humble little duplex apartment, with the sun beating down on me, I felt really bad about all the carnage that I had wrought amongst the so-called weeds. I stopped yanking them out. I scattered the rest of the wildflower seeds haphazardly into the bed of high-test soil, threw my hands in the air, walked away, and said, “You guys sort it out.”

Stephen Murawa lives in Northern Michigan, where he subsists on coffee and hockey. His day job is in receiving for a busy cargo airline. Follow him on Instagram @murawas.