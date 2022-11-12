Students have fallen behind. Then again, what’s the baseline?

There has been much discussion about “learning loss” stemming from the pandemic ( “Can they catch up?: Pandemic learning deficiencies could cost US students $1 trillion in future,” Page A1, Nov. 7). Likewise, there has been a lot of attention diverted to MCAS and National Assessment of Educational Progress scores showing these lows. While I will not disagree that the pandemic has had an outsize effect on education, especially for the most vulnerable students, I think that framing the conversation on what is lost distracts from the lessons we learned from the coronavirus pandemic — namely that our education system was not strong and not equitable to begin with.

Focus on learning loss distracts from the ills that beset the system before COVID

Let’s start with the fact that our state is still overwhelmingly beholden to a constructivist approach to learning — an ideology that does not focus on building foundational skills but rather assumes learning through osmosis. We see the damage caused, especially in vital areas such as reading instruction. Concrete knowledge is framed as the opposite of thought rather than the basis of it, and this idea is inherent in our education system, which is probably why so many students fall through the oft-mentioned cracks. Our system tends to skip ahead and assume that certain skills are natural when they are not.

This was true before the pandemic. The pandemic simply pulled the curtain back on issues that have been simmering for decades, many of which can be traced back to the disproven notion that young children can teach themselves.

Ben Tobin

Williamsburg

The writer is a reading interventionist with a focus on dyslexia.





If those who train teachers have no use for MCAS, there’s no hope for our students

I was shocked by the views of Lisa Fiore, chair of the education department at Lesley University, as reported in Kara Baskin’s interview (“How much should we really worry about MCAS scores?,” Parenting Unfiltered, Living/Arts, Nov. 4).

In the same article, education researcher Thomas Kane says that the MCAS declines indicate that students in some districts, especially in poorer cities, have lost more than a year of reading and math achievement and that recovery just to 2019 levels will take years of intensive, extended instruction.

But Fiore, who trains teachers, says of students that MCAS scores have “no bearing on their lives.” She calls reading and math “very limited skill areas” and says children would be more “joyful” if they spent more time on creative writing and “human connection.”

If this is how today’s teachers are taught to think, there is no hope for the students who have fallen so far behind.

Bob Mathews

Jamaica Plain