Bo Maccormack, BB&N steamroll Lawrence Academy to clinch fourth ISL football title

The Knights (5-3 overall, 5-2 ISL) rallied from a 1-3 start to finish with four consecutive league wins to create a tie with Lawrence, St. Sebastian’s and Governor’s Academy, and secure the fourth ISL title for BB&N in program history.

“Any team, any week, can beat anyone,” said BB&N coach Mike Willey. “I think a lot of people counted us out when we lost a few early. But we battled back, won a few games, and we forced a tie for the ISL title, and we’re happy with that.”

Westford’s Bo Maccormack carried the Knights offense with 36 carries for 220 yards and three touchdowns. The Class of 2025 recruit also made impact plays on defense and special teams along with Harvard-bound senior Max Kacyvenski, who came up with three interceptions.

“Bo is a great running back, but watch how he covers kicks, how he plays defense, and how he plays special teams,” said Willey. “That’s why he’s great, because he cares so much and works so hard. And [Kacyvenski] is another guy that plays almost every snap. He’s a great leader.”

Barnstable transfer Henry Machnik led the Knights to scores on their first four drives. Machnik had a low-volume passing game, but hit Sam Kelley for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and broke a 72-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, finishing with 110 rushing yards on nine carries.

Mike Landolfi led a comeback bid for Lawrence with Jovon Mobley (5 receptions, 62 yards) and Jordan Johnson (13 carries, 66 yards, 2 TD) pacing the offense.

BB&N and Lawrence now await Sunday’s announcements regarding NEPSAC Bowl game matchups..

“We wanted to go out on a high note,” said Maccormack. “Hopefully, we get one more game. There was motivation to take the [championship] away from LA, but at the same time I wanted to come out and do it for all these seniors who I might not get to play with again.”