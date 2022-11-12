Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy gets the jump on his return from shoulder surgery and now he’s ready for more

McAvoy logged 19:18 in ice time, third among the blueline crew, in his first shifts since Game 7 of last season’s Round 1 playoff loss to Carolina. He also scored a goal, No. 35 in his 314th regular season game, and he recorded five hits — the high-water mark for the night vs. the Flames.

“All good,” said a smiling McAvoy, relieved to be back in action after summer shoulder surgery and months of rehab. “Really, it felt like I was riding a bike, honestly. I was just trying to keep it really simple, and my first option was my best option all night, and that’s really never a bad way to play, anyway.”

BUFFALO — Roughly 48 hours after suiting up for the first time this season, Charlie McAvoy was back at it here Saturday night against the Sabres, riding on a No. 2 backline pairing again with ex-Boston University Terrier teammate Matt Grzelcyk.

All a very encouraging start, and ahead of time, given that McAvoy originally was slated to return on or about Dec. 1.

Shoulder surgery is often complicated, and typically requires lengthy post-op physical therapy to build back strength and range of motion. Following the morning workout here at the KeyBank Center, McAvoy said he figures he’ll need all of the winter and spring before the shoulder truly returns to full, unfettered operation.

Even at age 24, it takes time for the body to heal.

“It’s sort of like getting used to what your new normal is, right?” noted McAvoy. “There are certain things [in the shoulder] that are still agitated, and will be for the full year, I think. But overall, the integrity of the injury is that it’s healed enough … and those extra things that linger, they’re not anything to worry about. They’re just things you deal with and they’ll go away.”

None of it, according to McAvoy, influences or impacts his shot selection. A shoulder’s range of motion, post-surgery, sometimes can limit a player’s ability to wind up and tear into shots. Think: David Pastrnak when he wheels back for a backscratcher before unloading on one-timers during the power play.

“Shot feels good,” said the right-shooting McAvoy. “I mean, it’s kind of nice because it’s my top hand, so a lot of that [shooting power] is my bottom hand for force. So even from early on when they were saying it’s OK to shoot and lift [the puck], that came back pretty easy. I was surprising myself along the way, shooting the puck.”

Prior to faceoff, coach Jim Montgomery said he planned also to play McAvoy Sunday, in the second game of back-to-backs, with the Canucks at the Garden.

The Bruins arrived here 12-2-0, second only to Vegas (13-2-0) in the NHL’s overall standings, a remarkably strong start.

Montgomery, hired over the summer to replace Bruce Cassidy, now the Vegas Golden Knights bench boss, said he knew he was inheriting a solid club when GM Don Sweeney hired him. He knew the Boston lineup, from his time as the Dallas head coach and also as an assistant coach with St. Louis.

Even Montgomery, though, one month into the season, has been surprised how good a lineup he was handed.

“It’s much different,” he said when asked to compare his perception of the lineup over the summer vs. how all the parts have worked to date. ‘’You know, I think we’re really good. And I didn’t know we were with this good.”

Montgomery took a quick inventory, and ticked off all three positions.

“The D corps is better, the goalies are better, the forwards are better … we have depth at every position,” he noted. “That’s why we’re 12-2, and that’s why we’ve been able to be 12-2 despite injuries and still have two roster players that are injured right now, [Jeremy] Swayman and [Derek] Forbort.

Kiddingly, a reporter in the morning scrum noted now it’s only on the head coach not to “screw it up.”

“That’s the way I look at it,” said Montgomery, breaking into a laugh. “I feel like I’ve been blessed with this lineup that Don Sweeney’s given me.”

Buffalo was Taylor Hall’s last port o’ call prior to his being dealt to the Bruins in the final hours of the April 2021 deadline. Though not serious playoff contenders, the Sabres are a much-improved lot this season, the signs of which, Hall noted, were detectable prior to his departure.

“It’s great to see,” he said. “I thought all the guys were awesome … I call them kids, but they’re not that young — [Rasmus] Dahlin, [Tage] Thompson, [Casey] Mittelstadt … Jack Quinn was in training camp …”

All of them, said Hall, have great work ethics, love the game and were great teammates.

“It’s nice to see them doing well,” he added. “Tage had all the potential in the world. You could see that in practice and you could see in games that he was starting to build his game. I left, and obviously last year he goes off for 38 [goals]. I can’t say I’m surprised, because he has all the talent in the world. But it’s a credit to him that he’s done all the work and changed his mind-set toward the game.

“I’m honestly happy for those guys, because that was a tough year for me, for everyone, but it seems some good has come out of it.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.