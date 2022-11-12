Catholic Memorial’s dynamic rushing duo of Carson Harwood and Datrell Jones lead stampede of Chelmsford in Division 2 quarterfinal

Harwood and Jones proved they are one of the Bay State’s most formidable rushing duos, as they combined for 227 yards and four touchdowns to help fourth-seeded CM pull out a 28-7 victory over fifth-seeded Chelmsford in a turnover and penalty-filled game at James R. O’Connor Stadium.

One week after running past No. 13 Bridgewater-Raynham in a first-round victory without Carson Harwood, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior tailback returned to Catholic Memorial’s backfield alongside senior Datrell Jones, a 5-10, 185-pound speedster committed to Boston College.

“That’s what they’ve done for the last three years,” CM coach John DiBiaso said of his backfield tandem. “They’ve been All-Scholastic the past two years, so I have a lot of confidence in them.”

Chelmsford’s Jake Brooks (23) attempts to tackle Catholic Memorial’s Datrell Jones (1), who combined with Carson Harwood to rush for a combined 227 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jones added 134 yards on 13 carries and rushed for touchdowns of 69 and 22 yards. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

CM (9-0) will face top-seeded Milford (9-1) in a state semifinal — the date and site of which is to be determined— while Chelmsford (8-2), which held the Knights to their lowest point total in their 26-game winning streak, will close out its season at home against Billerica on Thanksgiving morning.

After an ankle injury forced him to sit out last week’s 41-14 win over B-R, Harwood (14 carries, 93 yards, 2 TDs) didn’t wait long to make his presence felt, breaking loose up the middle for a 48-yard touchdown run on the first play of the Knights’ second drive.

“It was my first week back and I was chomping at the bit,” said Harwood, who also had a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter and a 2-point conversion run in the third. “The O-line blocked great — I saw green grass and hit the hole and then I was gone. It felt great.”

Jones added 134 yards on 13 carries and rushed for touchdowns of 69 and 22 yards. The BC-bound back said it felt good to have Harwood back in the mix with him.

“It feels great,” Jones said. “We compensate each other very well with the speed and the power.”

CM’s only blemish came seconds into the second quarter when senior quarterback JC Petrongolo was intercepted by Cooper Collins, who returned it 72 yards for Chelmsford’s only touchdown.

“Our kids lined up on every play from beginning to end and had at it,” Chelmsford coach George Peterson said. “With the speed that they have and the length and talent that they have, to come in here and play the way we did, I’m real proud of our kids.”