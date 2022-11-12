Dilin Meloni delivers for Needham with a miraculous shot in Division 1 quarterfinal win vs. Newton South

Needham coach Jimmy Odierna thought it was headed wide right. So did Newton South goalkeeper Jacob McClintock. Meloni felt it was going in from the moment it left his right foot.

Everyone on the field stood and watched Dilin Meloni’s shot knuckle through the air.

Needham’s Tyler Mockus (right) hugs teammate Dilin Meloni as Kyle Reddish (left) looks on after Meloni's decisive goal in the 61st minute of a 1-0 victory over Newton South.

He was right.

Meloni’s miraculous goal in the 61st minute was deflected by a defender, curved at the last moment, and clanged off the right post and into the back of the net for the decisive tally in Needham’s 1-0 win over Newton South on Saturday in a Division 1 quarterfinal.

“I hit it with the inside and curved it around,” said Meloni. “It was kind of instinctual. When you hit a soccer ball like that you can kind of tell if it’s going to go in. I’m just happy that it went in.”

Advertisement

The top-seeded Rockets (18-1-2) advance to face Bay State Conference rival Weymouth in a state semifinal, the program’s second appearance in the Final Four since 2019.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I was about to yell at Dilin for taking a stupid shot, but he hit it perfectly and I can’t complain,” said Odierna. “He’s been our best player all year and he showed why today.”

Meloni, the BSC MVP and an All-American selection, put an end to a frustrating 60 minutes that saw the Rockets dominate play, but fail to score a goal.

In the first half, Needham controlled possession, but three spectacular saves from McClintock kept the match scoreless. Then, Meloni took over.

He had the ball just outside the box and took aim. The shot had so much curve that McClintock stopped in his tracks and didn’t pursue the save, thinking it was too far wide.

“We had been in that 0-0 position before this year,” said Odierna. “But we’re a second half team. We were starting to get anxious but the mentality was to stick with it.”

Advertisement

Newton South’s best season in school history ended at 15-3-3. The Lions won the program’s first ever playoff game on Monday and nearly stole one from the top seed. Early in the second half, South had two prime scoring chances, but both shots sailed over the crossbar.

“A goal like that you feel like neither team deserves to lose,” said Newton South assistant coach Taylor Weatherbee, who was filling in for head coach Floyd Butler.

“But this was a special group. They’ve set the bar high. It’s hard right now, but they’re going to be proud of what they accomplished.”