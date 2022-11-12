Jayson Tatum (43 points) stars in shorthanded Celtics’ Motown show

Tatum put on a modern-day Motown Revue, thrilling the Detroit fans with an array of contested 3-pointers and acrobatic layups, wowing the crowd, talking trash to former Celtics assistant Jerome Allen and leading his team to a sixth consecutive victory.

DETROIT — With two starters and a key reserve out, the Celtics believed they needed more than a heroic effort from MVP candidate Jayson Tatum to survive the pesky and desperate Detroit Pistons.

Tatum dropped 43 points on the Pistons, leading a second-half charge that helped the Celtics prevail, 117-108, at Little Caesars Arena.

With Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon out with injuries, Tatum and his cohorts had enough against a Detroit team determined to steal a victory. Tatum was 14 for 28 shooting, including 7 for 15 on 3s, in 41 minutes.

Advertisement

Grant Williams helped with 19 points and Marcus Smart, who made a series of bizarre and also brilliant plays, added 18 and 10 assists as the Celtics beat the Pistons for the second time in four days.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and rookie Jaden Ivey added 26 for the Pistons, who appeared fatigued late in the fourth quarter. And defensively, they had no answer for Tatum, who drained seven 3s, most with hands in his face.

With his teammates struggling to score, Tatum put his guys on his broad shoulders, carrying the scoring load in the third quarter as the Celtics valiantly tried to avoid the upset. Tatum scored 15 points in the third, including a pair of contested 3-pointers that gave Boston a 76-74 lead.

Ivey got into a one-on-one match with his more established counterpart and matched Tatum bucket for bucket until that late-third-period flurry.

Tatum led a 19-7 period-ending run for an 89-81 lead. Williams ended the quarter with a 3-pointer just moments after getting kneed in the groin area on a Marvin Bagley drive. Derrick White briefly left the game after taking a hand to the face by Bagley.

Advertisement

The Pistons stayed close with the 3-pointer, making 14 of 30 through three quarters but just 12 of their 36 2-point attempts.

The game was already going to be a challenge before the Celtics even boarded their flight, as Brogdon and Horford were left behind in Boston to nurse injuries. Then, an hour before tipoff, second-leading scorer Jaylen Brown was scratched with a left knee contusion after bumping knees in Friday’s win over Denver.

The Celtics suited up 10 players and coach Joe Mazzulla played all but Justin Jackson in the first half. The result was understandably choppy on the offensive end.

Tatum had his first-half moments but also missed open looks. Smart attempted six 3-pointers in his 21 minutes and made just two. He also tried throwing an alley-oop off the backboard to a trailing Tatum, who bobbled the ball and was forced to throw it back to Smart, who then launched an ill-advised rushed 3-pointer.

A few moments later, Smart was called for a transition take foul.

As is his pattern, Smart came back to drain a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the half, but the Pistons responded by scoring 5 points in the last 13.5 seconds, including free throws by Bogdanovic after official Marat Kogut called a loose-ball foul on Luke Kornet with 0.1 left on the clock.

Advertisement

The Celtics trailed 57-55 at the half despite missing 17 of 24 3-pointers and being out-shot at the free throw line 10-1 in the second period. Boston put the Pistons in the bonus early and couldn’t stop fouling.

Ivey, taking the scoring load from the injured Cade Cunningham, scored 13 points for the Pistons while Bogdanovic led Detroit with 15, including seven free throw attempts in the second period.

With Horford out, Mazzulla opted to give Blake Griffin his first start as a Celtic and he managed 7 points and 6 rebounds in 22 minutes, booed each time he touched the ball against his former team. Griffin made an All-Star team in 2017 with the Pistons but asked for his release when the team began a major rebuild.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.