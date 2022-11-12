No. 8 Wellesley erupts for three second-half goals to win Division 1 quarterfinal vs. No. 16 Lincoln-Sudbury

The halftime jolt worked wonders as No. 8 Wellesley erupted for three second-half goals to punch its ticket to the Division 1 semifinal with a 3-2 victory over No. 16 Lincoln-Sudbury. The Raiders (11-1-6) will face the winner of the other quarterfinal between No. 4 Algonquin and No. 5 Newton South at a time, date and place to be determined.

At halftime, with the Raiders trailing by a goal, Bailen challenged his team, telling them in no uncertain terms: the team that wanted to win more would emerge victorious.

“We were getting beat off the ball a lot,” said Bailen. “We just talked about the second half, being aggressive, wanting the ball more, not giving it up, keeping with the strategy that we’ve practiced.”

Senior captain Gabrielle Lazaro stepped into a volley which ricocheted in front of Warriors’ goaltender Jane Miller, forcing the senior to make a diving save. Freshman Emily Burnham outraced the Warriors’ backline to the rebound to punch it in and tie the contest.

Junior McKay Pratt, pushed up top from her normal midfield position, curled a left-footed loft into the far netting with 15 minutes remaining to put the Raiders ahead. Sophomore Annie Comella bent a strike under the crossbar from outside the box two minutes later to increase the lead.

“They had two players on the highest player on the field and that’s what I was playing,” said Pratt. “As soon as I saw space when one of the girls left me, I took advantage of that and shot away because I knew the wind would take it. It worked.”

The Raiders boast a roster loaded with track athletes with the speed to win foot-races to through balls, Shutout junior defender Gaia Jacobs, skilled sophomore midfielder Peyton Keys, sophomore Delaney Dyer and Comella are among the many who have succeeded competing in track and field for the Raiders.

“That’s what this game is all about,” said Bailen. “The skill, the speed, I love playing a fast-paced game and these girls having the speed is crucial. Some of the girls that might be as fast, their soccer IQ kicks in and they do a great job.”

“Using our speed is such a big part and we can trust that our players can win the balls that get sent in,” said Comella, a standout runner in track. “All of us knowing that we have the speed to get there is huge.

Senior Claire Jones and sophomore Averie Hoff scored for the Warriors (14-4-4).

Division 1

Algonquin 3, Newton South 0 — Kate DiTullio, Maddie Faucher, and Katie Richmond each scored to propel the No. 4 Titans (15-0-6) to a quarterfinals win. The Titans will meet No. 8 Wellesley (11-1-6) in the semifinals.

Division 2

Oliver Ames 1, Duxbury 0 — Jenna Gillman’s goal late in the first half was all that the No. 1 seed Tigers (15-3-1) needed to defeat the visiting No. 8 seed Green Dragons (10-7-3). The Tigers will play the winner of No. 5 seed Grafton and No. 4 seed Notre Dame (Hingham).

Silver Lake 3, Masconomet 1 — Senior Shea Kelleher (3 goals) set the program’s career record for points (90) as the No. 10 seed Lakers (10-3-8) upset the No. 2 Chieftains (17-1-2) at Bishop Fenwick in Peabody.

With her second goal (for a 2-1 lead), and 89th point, the Sacred Heart-bound Kelleher passed 1998 SL Hall of Famer Candace Reich, who went on to play at Syracuse.

“I have never coached a better finisher than Shea,” said ninth-year Silver Lake coach Scott Williams. “If she gets a little bit of space, she’s going to finish.”

The Lakers earned a second consecutive appearance in the Division 2 semifinals.

“Things are coming together at the right time,” said Williams. “We have that hunger from last year. We have enough girls from last year that want to get back there and take that next step to win the state title.”

Division 3

Dover-Sherborn 1, South Hadley 0 — Sasha Ceol scored the game-winner in the first half for the No. 8 seed Raiders (14-4-3) as they took down the top-seeded Tigers (18-2-1) on the road. The Raiders advance to the semifinals and will take on the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Hanover and No. 12 North Reading.

Hanover 1, North Reading 0 — Junior Ayla McDermod converted on the break off a pass from Sophie Schiller a minute into double overtime, lifting the No. 4 Hawks (17-3-1) to a quarterfinal victory.

The Hawks advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2000, where a matchup with No. 8 Dover-Sherborn awaits (date/time/venue TBA).

“It feels like a community winning, not just a team or an individual,” said fifth-year Hanover coach Mary Cullity.

The Hornets (16-4-1) were held scoreless after a quality defensive effort by the Hawks. In overtime, Hanover rallied together, feeding off of one another’s energy to keep their magical season alive.

“They’ve always had that never-die mentality,” said Cullity. “They were always hungry for more, always came to practice ready to work, and that’s a refreshing mentality because the season is continuing.”

Division 4

Cohasset 4, Blackstone Valley 1 — Tess Barrett scored twice, Farrah Jackson added one, and Meghan Smith scored the other as the top-seeded Skippers (15-1-3) sailed into a semifinal matchup with No. 4 Hampshire Regional (15-5-1).

Hampshire 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Emma Allyn scored the winner with 20 minutes left in the first half for the No. 4 seed Raiders (15-5-1) against No. 5 Generals (13-6-0). The Raiders will play No. 1 seed Cohasset in the semifinals.

Division 5

Monson 4, Mt. Greylock 0 — Emilia Finnegan netted a pair of goals for the No. 1 seed Mustangs (19-0-2) who topped the No. 8 seed Mounties (17-1-3) at home to advance to the final four where they will play the winner of No. 4 seed Douglas and No. 5 seed Whitinsville Christian.

