Peter Oliver scores pair of touchdowns as Holy Cross defeats Bryant to remain unbeaten

His unselfish play won the game and preserved a perfect season for the Holy Cross Crusaders, ranked sixth in the country by FCS Coaches, as they prevailed with a 36-29 win over the Bryant Bulldogs (3-7) Saturday afternoon in Worcester.

Instead, he slid down at the 16 to run out the clock.

With 44 seconds left in the game, Holy Cross’s Jordan Fuller took a handoff from quarterback Matthew Sluka and broke into the open field. With no one in front of him, he didn’t waltz into the end zone.

“Bend don’t break,” said Holy Cross head coach Bob Chesney. “Offensively, what a great day. Special teams played really, really hard, and defensively, we got some stops when we needed.”

Advertisement

Fuller had come in at running back for injured Peter Oliver, who is first on the depth chart for the Crusaders (10-0) and was the main cog in their win, amassing 144 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. His scores kept the game out of reach.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was impressive to watch [Oliver] run the ball the way he did; to watch him lower his pads, find seams and then just take off when he had to,” Chesney said.

The defense dominated for the Crusaders early and the Bryant offense couldn’t get going, accumulating just 48 yards in the first half and going 0 for 4 on third down. After Holy Cross scored on the opening drive off a 15-yard touchdown pass from Sluka to Phoenix Dickson, the Bulldogs blundered and sent a snap 21 yards backward to the end zone for a safety.

On the next Bulldogs drive, Crusaders lineman Jake Reichwein picked up a sack and forced a fumble, which HC turned into 3 points at the other end, putting them up,12-0.

The Crusaders then kicked a field goal and Sluka threw for another TD, and right before the half, Devin Haskins picked off Bryant quarterback Zevi Eckhaus with five seconds to play, capping a first-half shutout by the Crusaders defense that gave Holy Cross a 22-0 lead.

Advertisement

But the Bryant passing offense — ranked fifth in FCS at 308 yards per game coming into the contest — woke up. Eckhaus started the third quarter by leading an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a 10-yard TD from Eckhaus to Jihad Edmond. The sophomore QB then made the difference on the next drive, punching it in from 1 yard out, marching 95 yards to a score.

Eckhaus tossed two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finished the day with 348 yards and 3 TDs, but his efforts couldn’t erase a disastrous first half.

Oliver picked up both his touchdowns in a second half where the Crusaders offense stalled a bit but maintained a solid ground game that did enough to keep Bryant an arm’s length away.

“We survived their second-half surge,” Chesney said. “Not the greatest, but it’s a win.”

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.