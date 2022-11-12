Revolution roundtable: How will the United States do in the World Cup?

Ahead of the World Cup (which kicks off in Qatar Nov. 20), several Revolution coaches and players (past and present) sat down for a roundtable discussion of the tournament, the impact it can have on fans, and their predictions for what might happen.

Q: Former Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner looks set to be the starter for the United States after Zack Steffen was left off the roster. What’s your reaction?

Charlie Davies: I mean, [Hitchcock], you helped develop this kid into an absolute beast, right? He’s playing at Arsenal now, but if you told me in 2016 when I was playing with him in his first year, that he’d be the starting goalkeeper at the ‘22 World Cup, I would’ve said, ‘Get the [expletive] out of here.’ But he’s such a great kid. You knew he had potential. To realize it in such a short amount of time is incredible.

Kevin Hitchcock: I’ve told Matt when they play England, he is going to be busy. He’s going to have to earn points for the US team. But I’ve been saying for probably two years that once he got established in the US team, I knew he was there to stay.

CD: I ultimately thought Matt Turner should be the No. 1, but I am shocked that Zack Steffen is not even in the squad.

Richie Williams: You try to put yourself into the thought process of how does [coach] Gregg Berhalter and the team look at this? If Zack Steffen’s not going to be happy to not be the starter, you’d have more of an unhappy player on the bench, maybe not as supportive. I know Zack Steffen and I don’t think he’d be that way, but that might be what the coach is thinking.

Former Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner will likely draw the starting nod for the Americans in the World Cup. Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Q: What are your thoughts on the US team based on the recent squad announcement?

Tommy McNamara: I think it’s a very well-put-together team. I was happy to see Tim Ream back in the national team. I think that he offers something to the team that we wouldn’t have without him. I felt bad for someone like Paul Arriola, to be honest. He played in a lot of the games leading up to the World Cup, and then to not have the opportunity to represent, I felt really bad for him. That’s a difficult thing as a fellow professional to see.

CD: This US team could be great, but they don’t have a lot of experience. You used to have a real mix of youth and veterans who have seen it all. They don’t have that right now. It’s going to be really important for Berhalter to get the tactics right. They can’t just go out there and play like they would in CONCACAF. I think it’s got to be a little bit more pragmatic, be a little bit more defensive, and play off the counter in a lot of cases.

KH: I agree. It’s about staying in the game as long as possible for them.

Q: When you think back to watching the World Cup as a younger fan, what memories stand out?

KH: I was only 4 when England won it in 1966, but my first World Cup I remember was Mexico 1970. England were big favorites along with Brazil, and they had a fantastic game in Mexico City, where Gordon Banks made probably the best save I’ve ever seen against Pele, where he went across his goal, Pele headed it down in the far corner, and [Banks] tipped it over the bar. It was unbelievable. That was my greatest experience of watching the World Cup.

RW: For [Americans] back in 1986, there wasn’t a lot of soccer coverage. The sport was just starting to take off. I remember in ‘86, I was 16 and just happened to realize that a World Cup was happening. Not every game was on TV, it was just here and there. But once Diego Maradona started performing in that World Cup — especially against England — they obviously went on to win the World Cup. It was just amazing to be able to watch on TV, which we didn’t always have the ability to do at that time.

CD: For me, it was the 1994 World Cup. It was Bolivia vs. South Korea. My father took me for my birthday. It was the first time I witnessed professional soccer. For me, it was all about the hype, it was about the energy, it was the inclusivity. I grew up in New Hampshire, but to see every walk of life come to Foxborough to watch the game — which ended up 0-0, and I remember there weren’t too many shots on goal — but I do remember the fans and the wave and the face paint and I was hooked.

TM: I was 3 in 1994 and my family got tickets to watch Ireland play Italy at Giants Stadium. We all met at my parents’ house before the game, and we got a nice photo together all in our Irish gear, and there’s little me in a little shirt. But they didn’t get me a ticket because I was so young, and I remember asking my grandfather begging him like, “Please, can you just split the ticket in half so we can both go to the game?” But in terms of actually watching games and remembering it, it was the 2002 World Cup. I just remember watching every US game with my father.

Q: Prediction time. How far do you think the United States will go? And who’s your pick for the final? Kevin, as the Englishman in this discussion, is the World Cup finally “coming home” again?

KH: We always hope it will. I’m not confident about the defensive side of our team. But I still think we’re good enough to get to the final, and on our day we can beat anybody. I would pick them for the final against Brazil.

RW: For the US, and this is me hoping, but I think we’ll beat Wales, 2-1. I think England could beat us, 3-2, but then we beat Iran, 2-0, to advance out of the group. For the final, I would love to see [Lionel] Messi win a World Cup, so I’ll throw Argentina out there as a finalist against Brazil, England, or France.

TM: I think it’s hard to gauge how the US is going to perform. I think they have a very high ceiling. I could see them advancing out of the group and captivating the country. But I could also see them struggling. For the final, I keep going back to Argentina-Brazil.

CD: I’m hopeful and optimistic. I’m not confident. I’ll go with a 1-0 US win vs. Wales. I think we could draw England, but realistically I think we lose, 1-0. I think we beat Iran, 2-1, and advance as a second team from the group. And then if there’s ever a group to play in the Round of 16, give me Group A. Senegal without a healthy Sadio Mane is not Senegal, right? The Netherlands, they’re good, but they’re not the absolute powerhouse we’ve seen before. And then even if Qatar got through or Ecuador by some miracle, I like our chances. We could have a Brazil-Argentina final, which would be incredible. I think it’s 2-1, Brazil.