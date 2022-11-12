Tony Finau best in breezy Houston, maintaining command on PGA Tour

Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he made on the 18th hole after a rare miss into the bunker. The bogey-free round kept his distance from Ben Taylor of England and allowed Finau to tie the 54-hole tournament record.

Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par.

Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68, and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open.

Advertisement

He was at 15-under 195, the same score Curtis Strange had in 1980.

“That was a really good round,” Finau said. “I think the score doesn’t say that, but I think I played better than yesterday. You know, yesterday I shot 62. But today that 68 I thought was pretty impressive for the conditions.”

The only change was who was chasing him.

Finau had a four-shot lead when the second round was completed Saturday morning because of storm delays, leading Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren. Both had a 73 to fall out of contention.

Taylor delivered a 65, the low score of the third round, including a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. “Stealing one there was the highlight of the round,” Taylor said.

The Englishman will be in the final group Sunday with Finau and Justin Rose, who had a 66 and was tied for third — five shots behind — with Wyndham Clark (68) and Tyson Alexander (70).

“Listen, it’s all in Tony’s hands,” Rose said. “You can see everybody stacking up behind him — 9 under, 8 under, 7 under, 6 under. If Tony doesn’t have a great day tomorrow, there’s 20 guys that can win the tournament.”

Advertisement

Finau’s confidence has never been higher. He won back-to-back starts this summer in Minnesota and Detroit for the first multiple-win season in his career. He felt like he shook off the rust last week in Mayakoba. He has control of his game.

Rose, however, speaks from experience.

Everyone was giving the HSBC Champions to Dustin Johnson in 2017 in Shanghai. He had a six-shot lead and was No. 1 in the world. And then he started missing everything, small mistakes were magnified and Rose rallied from eight shots behind to win.

“If Tony goes ahead and plays well tomorrow, there’s one or two guys that can go out and probably have a great round of golf to sort of ask the question and put some pressure on him,” Rose said.

And the north wind could make everyone feel uncomfortable. Such was the case on Saturday when players struggled on the par-5 16th with its peninsula green. It was the third-easiest hole the opening two rounds with a full field. For the third round and the players doing well enough to make the cut, it was the seventh-hardest.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler took double bogey, which ended his hopes. He was hoping to at least stay close. A double bogey on the 16th and a bogey on the 18th sent him to a 71, leaving him in a tie for 25th and no chance of winning to regain the No. 1 world ranking.

Advertisement

Champions — Padraig Harrington shot a 9-under 62 to take a five-shot lead over Steven Alker in the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix.

Harrington had four straight birdies on the back nine to reach 21 under in the PGA Tour Champions finale. The run put him in such a good mood he bought drinks for fans who had been giving him a hard time on the No. 15 tee at Phoenix Country Club.

The three-time PGA Tour major winner closed his bogey-free round with a two-putt birdie on No. 18, but he has some work to do if he’s going to overtake Alker for the season-long Schwab Cup. Alker struggled to get putts to fall and shot 68, but had his third straight bogey-free round to reach 16 under. Harrington has to win and have the 51-year-old Kiwi finish outside the top five to win the Schwab Cup.

Brian Gay shot 66 to reach 15 under. Alex Cejka is at 14 under after a 63, and Retief Goosen shot 68 to hit 13 under.

LPGA — Allisen Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round and had another 5-under 65, giving the LPGA Tour rookie a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Pelican Women’s Championship, the penultimate event of the year.

Right behind Corpuz in Belleair, Fla., is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead as she goes for her first victory feel even smaller.

Advertisement

Maja Stark of Sweden, who starred at Oklahoma State and earned LPGA Tour membership with a co-sanctioned win in Northern Ireland this summer, had eight birdies at Pelican Golf Club — none on the par 5s — for a 63. She was one shot behind along with Lexi Thompson (67) and Maria Fassi of Mexico, who followed her career-best 62 with a hard-earned 69 that left the 24-year-old in position to win for the first time and qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Corpuz, twice an All-American while at Southern California and a Curtis Cup player, was at 10-under 130. The tournament has been cut short to 54 holes because of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole that washed out the opening round.

Nelly Korda (66) and Carlota Ciganda (68) were two shots out of the lead. Twelve players were separated by four shots going into the final round.

DP World — Rasmus Højgaard and Thomas Detry shared the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, after a busy day when some players had to finish their second rounds and then come straight back out to play the third.

Højgaard shot a third straight 3-under 69 to reach 9 under par. Detry surged up the leaderboard to join him with a second straight 67.

There’s a group of home players one shot behind and chasing them at Gary Player Country Club. Branden Grace, the 2017 champion and only South African to win at Sun City in the last 15 years, pulled off a sparkling second-round of 67 and shot 71 in the third round to move into a share of second on 8 under. Compatriot Thriston Lawrence (65) is alongside, while Christiaan Bezuidenhout (68) shares fifth.

Advertisement

The season will come to a close with the World Tour Championship in Dubai next week.