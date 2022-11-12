fb-pixel Skip to main content
ARKANSAS STATE 35, UMASS 33

UMass rallies late but falls just short at Arkansas State

By Associated PressUpdated November 12, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Ellis Merriweather ran for two touchdowns (1 and 4 yards) and caught a 2-point conversion pass for UMass in Saturday's loss at Arkansas State.J. Anthony Roberts/Associated Press

JONESBORO, Ark. — Marcel Murray had a 75-yard run for a touchdown, Trevian Thomas added a 27-yard pick-6 and Arkansas State held off a late UMass rally to take a 35-33 nonconference win on Saturday.

The Red Wolves took a 35-19 lead after three quarters when Johnnie Lang capped an eight-play, 66-yard drive with a 12-yard run for a score.

The Minutemen (1-9) cut the deficit to 35-27 on a 4-yard run by Ellis Merriweather, who then caught the 2-point conversion pass from Garrett Dzuro early in the fourth quarter. Dzuro added a 27-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Ross with 18 seconds left to set the final margin, with the 2-point attempt coming up just short of the goal line.

Merriweather also rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He finished with 122 yards on 29 carries.

Cameron Carson kicked field goals of 39 and 35 yards for UMass.

James Blackman was 10-of-18 passing for 142 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes and an interception. Murray finished with 123 yards rushing on eight carries for Arkansas State (3-7).

