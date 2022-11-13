Dave Chappelle offers advice for Ye as he hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” (Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang) analyzed what happened to the midterms’ much-hyped Republican wave in the show’s cold open. They spoke with Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, played by Cecily Strong, and former president Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson).

On Nov. 12, Saturday Night Live featured controversial comic Dave Chappelle , who came under fire for making homophobic and transphobic comments in his 2021 Netflix special. Hip-hop duo Black Star (Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey), known for 1998′s “Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star,” performed. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

Unsurprisingly, Chappelle didn’t shy away from controversial topics in his 15-minute monologue. While he didn’t address his previous anti-trans comments, he offered some advice for Kanye West, now known as Ye, whose anti-Semitic remarks caused brands to cut ties last month. Along with Chappelle’s remarks about the Jewish community, he also talked about the 2022 midterm elections and Trump.





In a sneak peek of the next season of the hit Game of Thrones prequel “House of the Dragon,” a group of original “Chappelle Show” characters visited Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen at Dragonstone to pay their respects as allies.





Ye continued to be a hot topic of conversation, with a group of barbers and their customers discussing the artist and other current events in this skit.





A pair of morning show hosts, played by Heidi Gardner and Andrew Dismukes, interview Willie T. Hawkins (Chappelle) about his new album, the curiously named “My Potato Hole.”





Black Star performed “So be it” and “The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.”