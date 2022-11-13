Charlestown man charged following multiple overdoses in Hyde Park

A Charlestown man is facing narcotics charges after multiple people overdosed on drugs he allegedly provided them in Hyde Park early Sunday morning, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers were called at 5:13 a.m. to 1442 Hyde Park Ave., where Boston Fire Department and EMS workers were helping multiple overdose victims, according to the statement. Emergency responders used Narcan, and all the victims regained consciousness, police said. Three women and one man were taken to the hospital, police said.

Authorities said the victims snorted a powdery substance before collapsing, and police recovered a fanny pack at the scene that held 11 small plastic bags of “a white powdery substance.”