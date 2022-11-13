David Davis, a force behind memorable 1970s sitcoms, dies at 86

Davis had grown up in the business — his father, Phil, had written for television and radio in the 1940s and ’50s — and got his start on the sitcom “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” which starred Dwayne Hickman as a lovelorn teenager and Bob Denver as his beatnik sidekick. Davis began as a dialogue supervisor and was directing episodes by the time he was 25. He also worked on “Gilligan’s Island” and the demented spy spoof “Get Smart,” among other shows.

David Davis, who helped usher in a golden age of television in the 1970s as a writer and producer on the groundbreaking and slyly feminist “Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and as a creator of “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Taxi,” died on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles. He was 86.

In 1970, when his friend James Brooks, along with Allan Burns, created “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which upended cultural and network taboos by celebrating the life of a single working woman in her 30s, Davis joined them. He was a producer and writer on the show for two seasons.

In one memorable episode co-written by Davis, Moore’s character, Mary Richards, is audited by a nervous tax official who falls in love with her and her meticulous bookkeeping. Davis had written it with Bob Newhart in mind as the auditor; he was a longtime fan of Newhart’s sketches, which he used to hear on the radio on his way to work, in thrall to his quiet timing and overall decency. But Newhart was not available — mop-haired Paul Sand got the part — and it would be a few years before Davis worked with him.

As a producer, Davis wore many hats. He was especially skilled in the editing room, where he made one particular hat very, very famous.

Brooks said in a phone interview that it was Davis who chose the shot that ends the opening sequence of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” with a radiant Mary twirling in a rush-hour crowd and tossing her striped blue beret in the air.

Brooks said that when the scene was filmed, the beret fell into the street and Moore had to scramble to find it. But Davis froze the shot with the hat aloft — an enduring and powerful image that symbolized Mary’s freedom from the traditional women’s roles of yore as wives, mothers and homemakers, and that became an emblem of the new independence of single working women everywhere.

Television is a team sport, and MTM Enterprises, the production company run by Moore and her husband, Grant Tinker, assembled a roster of all-stars: Brooks, Burns, Davis, Lorenzo Music, Ed. Weinberger and Stan Daniels, all of whom would go on to work together in various combinations on later shows, all of them blockbusters and often all in production at the same time. Davis and Music helped to develop “Rhoda,” a hit “Mary Tyler Moore Show” spinoff starring Valerie Harper, which Brooks and Burns would go on to oversee; Davis and Music also created “The Bob Newhart Show.”

“It was unprecedented,” Brooks said. “We worked in total freedom. It was ours. There was nobody else. Grant was a dream boss and protected us from the network.”

In 1972, Davis and Music were asked to make a pilot and were told it could be whatever they wanted; they decided to build a show around Newhart. Davis was in therapy at the time, and they decided Newhart’s character would be a psychologist, playing to his strengths as a listener. Davis was also intent on giving him a rich home life, but without children.

“I wanted to create a very modern marriage between those two,” he told an interviewer in 2005, describing the relationship between Newhart and his on-screen wife, Emily, played by Suzanne Pleshette. “And I didn’t think it was that modern at the time. I just thought that’s the way a marriage should be.”

Speaking by phone, Newhart called that decision “refreshing.” “I didn’t want to be the dolt father who keeps getting the family in trouble,” he said. “I think what helped the show stand out was that we were dealing with real people.”

In 1972, John O’Connor, reviewing “The Bob Newhart Show” in The New York Times, praised its “low-key zaniness” and Newhart’s “deceptive” brand of comedy: “Looking like the blandest passenger on the average commuter train, he seems entirely harmless until he starts opening his mouth. Then, with no mugging, with no visible signs of agitation whatsoever, the atmosphere begins to throb with a pronounced sense of lunacy.”

Two years later, when Davis was working on “Rhoda,” which turned Mary’s wisecracking sidekick, played by Harper, into a leading lady, he cast Kavner as her self-deprecating sister. (They had met before, when Kavner read for a part on an episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” although another actress was cast.) A year later, they were a couple.

“He gave me my career, my heart and my life,” Kavner said, noting that this was her first paying part. She went on to be the distinctive voice of Marge, the kindly matriarch with the blue bouffant, on “The Simpsons,” and the star of “This Is My Life,” Nora Ephron’s 1992 film adaptation of a Meg Wolitzer novel about a stand-up comedian and her family, among other movie roles.

The early 1970s were a boom time for television, particularly for the CBS network, which had such a stellar lineup of adult programming that Americans stayed home on Saturday nights. “Can you imagine?” Brooks said. “It seems so weird now. Dave and I would stay in with our girlfriends and watch ‘All in the Family’ and curse because the jokes were so good, and then we’d watch my show, and then his show and then Carol Burnett.”

The two men lived within a quarter-mile of each other in Malibu, California, and would drive to work in Davis’ orange convertible Volkswagen Beetle, with the top down and their laundry in the back. “We would drive to Studio City, drop our laundry off, do our shows and then go home,” Brooks said. “It was idyllic.”

They later left MTM, and in 1978, Brooks, Burns, Daniels, Davis and Weinberger created “Taxi,” another adult ensemble comedy. The show, about a group of New York City cabbies, most of whom wished they were working elsewhere, starred Judd Hirsch as a driver who seemed resigned to his fate.

Danny DeVito, who played Louie, a sadistic dispatcher, said in a phone interview that Davis was responsible for his casting. (The role of Louie had been conceived as disembodied voice, like the character of Carlton the door attendant on “Rhoda,” played with appealing dolor by Music.) He also credited him with myriad impactful touches on the show, including a celebrated sight gag in the first episode.

For the entire episode, which introduces the characters, Louie has ruled from his office cage, a high perch in the corner of the taxi garage, a glowering, irascible and larger-than-life figure. But when Alex, Hirsch’s character, challenges him from below (he wants to take a cab to Florida to meet the daughter he hasn’t seen in 15 years), Louie emerges, and his true stature is revealed — all 4-foot-10 of him.

“He put me on the map,” DeVito said of Davis. “He was one of the sweetest guys on the planet. And he left for the love of his life, but it was OK because we were already on our way.”

Davis left television in 1979, after the first season of “Taxi” ended. He was 43. He wanted to spend more time with Kavner — “I got lucky and kept working,” she said, and they traveled to wherever a job took her — and was determined to make a life outside a studio lot.

David Davis was born in Brooklyn on Aug. 5, 1936. His mother, Ida (Strongin) Davis, was a Martha Graham dancer. An only child, he moved with his parents to Los Angeles for his father’s career when he was 8. Phil Davis was a writer on “Truth or Consequences,” a radio game show that migrated to television in the 1950s, and “This Is Your Life,” another radio-to-television series. David studied film at UCLA.

In addition to his wife, Davis is survived by his daughters, Samantha Davis Friedman and Abigail Smith, and five grandchildren. His marriage to Joann Leeson ended in divorce in 1972.

“Things tend to look great in the rearview mirror,” Brooks said of his years working with Davis. “But we knew how great it was. I say this hesitantly because it hadn’t occurred to me before. Dave cared deeply about the work, and I think that may be one of the reasons he gave it up, because he could give that caring to everything else.

“It’s not like he stopped working or thinking. He was there if you needed him. But he did the thing that people daydream about. He made it real.”