Haverhill man suffers minor injuries in N.H. box truck rollover crash

Joseph Iannalfo, 21, was driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 4500 HD southbound when the crash occurred on the Exit 9S off-ramp, State Police said in a statement.

A Haverhill, Mass., man was injured after a box truck rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, N.H., early Sunday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A 21-year-old Haverhill, Mass., man sustained minor injuries after a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Hooksett, N.H. (Courtesy Photo: New Hampshire State Police).

The box truck rolled over while exiting the interstate and was partially blocking the ramp, according to the statement.

Troopers from the Troop B barracks in Bedford, N.H., along with officials from the Hooksett Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at 5:40 a.m.

Iannalfo sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, the statement said.

Advertisement

Crews worked to clear the roadway for about 90 minutes, according to State Police. The southbound off-ramp was reopened by about 7:10 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Jake Winslow at 603-223-4381.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.