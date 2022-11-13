N.H. State Police arrest man after chasing stolen Amazon truck down I-93

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck in Concord, N.H., and led police on a chase down Interstate 93 to Manchester before stopping on a dead-end road where he was arrested, officials said.
The truck was stolen while making deliveries on South Fruit Street in Concord about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
Authorities tracked the vehicle by cellphone and found it was moving south on I-93, State Police said. Troopers caught up to the truck in Hooksett but the driver, identified as 40-year-old Richard Royea, would not pull over, State Police said.
The chase continued through Hooksett and into Manchester before Royea stopped at a dead-end off Elm Street on the north side of the city, where he was surrounded by police vehicles, authorities said.
Royea refused to follow the troopers’ orders and a State Police K9 was “deployed and apprehended the suspect,” State Police said.
Royea, a homeless man living in Concord, was taken to Concord Hospital and treated for injuries, State Police said. A trooper was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was discharged.
State Police said Royea will be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court on charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, aggravated driving while intoxicated, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation, and operating without a license. The Concord Police Department is also charging Royea with motor vehicle theft, State Police said.
