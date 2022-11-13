N.H. State Police arrest man after chasing stolen Amazon truck down I-93

A man is facing charges after he allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck in Concord, N.H., and led police on a chase down Interstate 93 to Manchester before stopping on a dead-end road where he was arrested, officials said.

The truck was stolen while making deliveries on South Fruit Street in Concord about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Authorities tracked the vehicle by cellphone and found it was moving south on I-93, State Police said. Troopers caught up to the truck in Hooksett but the driver, identified as 40-year-old Richard Royea, would not pull over, State Police said.