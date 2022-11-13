Two-alarm fire destroys spa in North Grafton

The fire was knocked down, but the building sustained heavy smoke and water damage, the department said.

Grafton firefighters responded to Truth Organic Spa at 55 North Main St. about 4 a.m. and struck a second alarm after finding heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, the Grafton Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the is under investigation, the department said.

In a message posted on Truth Organic Spa’s website, the owner, Julie Bovenzi, said the fire was reported by a passerby. She thanked “the brave firefighters who fought the flames for several hours” and said the spa will reopen.

“We are devastated and in shock,” Bovenzi wrote. “We are grieving what has been lost but are now focused on finding a temporary home while we rebuild. This will be a challenge to overcome, but we will be back stronger and better than ever.”

