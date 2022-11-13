Two students from Massachusetts among the 2023 Rhodes scholars

Haining, from Newton, is majoring in chemistry and comparative literature, according to the statement. She is a varsity athlete on the heavyweight rowing team and a violinist and production manager for Harvard’s student-run orchestra. As co-director of the Harvard Eating Concerns Hotline and Outreach, she helped expand the program’s reach on campus and serves as a peer counselor.

Both undergraduate seniors at Harvard College, they will start graduate school at the University of Oxford in England in October 2023, the statement said.

Two students from Massachusetts, Tessa K. J. Haining and Isaac A. Robinson, are among 32 students who are US winners of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship for 2023, according to a statement by the Rhodes Trust’s Office of the American Secretary.

At Oxford, Haining will pursue a master’s degree in history of science, medicine and technology, the statement said.

Robinson, from Milton, is majoring in computer science and mathematics, according to the statement. He is a varsity heavyweight rower, and co-president of the Harvard College Democrats.

Robinson created and occupied the position of director of diversity, inclusion and ethical technology at the group Technology for Social Good. He has also done research and interned at the the National Institutes of Health, Jane Street Capital, Meta, and the BGI Group.

At Oxford, Robinson will pursue a master’s degree in advanced computer science, the statement said.

Two other New Englanders, Margaret T. William, from Greenwich, Conn., and Alice N.C. Hauser, from Kennebunk, Maine, are also among the winners, according to the statement. At Oxford, Williams will pursue a master’s degree in economics for development, and Hauser will pursue a master’s degree in refugee and forced migration studies.

“They inspire us already with their accomplishments, but even more by their values-based leadership and selfless ambitions to improve their communities and the world,” said Elliot F. Gerson, American secretary of the Rhodes Trust, describing this year’s class in the statement.

Rhodes scholarships provide all expenses for two to three years of study at the University of Oxford, extending up to four years for students in certain departments, according to the statement. They support students who are committed to causing positive impact in the world.

“A Rhodes Scholar should show great promise of leadership,” said Gerson in the statement. “We seek outstanding young people of intellect, character, leadership and commitment to service.”

This year more than 2,500 students began the application process. Of those, 235 applicants from 73 different colleges and universities reached the final stage. In most of the competition’s 16 districts, committees interviewed 14 or more candidates, selecting two finalists from each district.

The 32 US finalists will become part of an international group of over 100 students from more than 60 countries, including some who have attended American colleges and universities but who are not US citizens and have applied through their home countries.

The first class of American Rhodes scholars entered Oxford in 1904, according to the statement. As of this year, 3,610 Americans have won Rhodes scholarship, representing 327 colleges and universities.

Women became eligible to apply in 1976, according to the statement. As of this year, 643 American women have won the scholarship.

The Rhodes Scholarship is worth approximately $75,000 per year, reaching up to approximately $250,000 depending on the student’s academic field and type of degree.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.