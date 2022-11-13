Woman arrested after Boston officers find illegal gun during traffic stop

Boston police arrested a 29-year-old Dorchester woman during a traffic stop Saturday night after officers discovered she had an illegal handgun, according to a statement.

Angie Garcia was driving a vehicle with heavily tinted windows along Washington Street toward Columbia Road at 9:16 p.m. when officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force spotted her vehicle while they were on patrol, police said.

They stopped Garcia in the area of 465 Washington St., police said.