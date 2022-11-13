Woman arrested after Boston officers find illegal gun during traffic stop

Boston police arrested a 29-year-old Dorchester woman during a traffic stop Saturday night after officers discovered she had an illegal handgun, according to a statement.
Angie Garcia was driving a vehicle with heavily tinted windows along Washington Street toward Columbia Road at 9:16 p.m. when officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force spotted her vehicle while they were on patrol, police said.
They stopped Garcia in the area of 465 Washington St., police said.
“The driver, later identified as Angie Garcia, immediately exited the motor vehicle and attempted to walk away,” the statement said. “After further investigation it was revealed that Ms. Garcia was in possession of a loaded firearm.”
The handgun had one round in the chamber, and 10 more loaded in its magazine, according to police.
Garcia is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.
