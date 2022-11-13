fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman shot in the arm after argument

Victim in New Hampshire hospitalized with injuries

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated November 13, 2022, 8 minutes ago

A woman was shot in the arm early Sunday after an argument in Manchester, N.H., according to Manchester police. She was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they responded at midnight to a report of gun shots fired in the area of 788 South Willow St., finding the woman, several shell casings, and a car with bullet holes, according to a statement.

The victim wasn’t identified, and police did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.

Two people had a discussion at the restaurant Yee Dynasty before the shooting, according to the police statement. It said a group was reportedly also seen arguing in the parking lot of the CVS next door to the restaurant and gun shots were heard.

Advertisement



Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video