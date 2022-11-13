Woman shot in the arm after argument

A woman was shot in the arm early Sunday after an argument in Manchester, N.H., according to Manchester police. She was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they responded at midnight to a report of gun shots fired in the area of 788 South Willow St., finding the woman, several shell casings, and a car with bullet holes, according to a statement.
The victim wasn’t identified, and police did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.
Two people had a discussion at the restaurant Yee Dynasty before the shooting, according to the police statement. It said a group was reportedly also seen arguing in the parking lot of the CVS next door to the restaurant and gun shots were heard.
Advertisement
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.