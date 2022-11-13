Woman shot in the arm after argument

A woman was shot in the arm early Sunday after an argument in Manchester, N.H., according to Manchester police. She was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they responded at midnight to a report of gun shots fired in the area of 788 South Willow St., finding the woman, several shell casings, and a car with bullet holes, according to a statement.

The victim wasn’t identified, and police did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.