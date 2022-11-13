GOP feels the Trump effect, and it smarts

Joan Vennochi’s column “The despicable Donald Trump helps Democrats survive the midterms” (Opinion, Nov. 10) was refreshing. The “red tsunami” was but a zephyr, and the blowhard known as Trump resembles a rapidly deflating balloon.

Fortunately, many voters realized the absurdity of allowing democracy to be sacrificed to the bottomless pit of Trumpism. Trump’s constant need to have his ego massaged is a sideshow to the important work of preserving our country, which necessitates respect for the law rather than the worship of a personality cult. Our future must see to Trump’s continued retirement.

The pattern of history explains some of the weaker midterm results for President Biden. Nevertheless, the survival of principles and values, as articulated in campaign appearances by former president Barack Obama, indicates that the wind is at the back of the Biden administration. The shifting political ground makes our current president stronger even if there is turbulence.