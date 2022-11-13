How can hospitals turn away sick children?

In their Oct. 30 Ideas piece, “Who will care for our sickest children?,” Dr. Jon Roberts and Dr. Matt Bivens have perfectly described an inexcusable and untenable situation in which area pediatric hospitals are turning some children away. As a veteran pediatrician working near Boston, this has been my experience as well. Both the institution where I trained and the institution where I work closed their pediatric inpatient units, the former in 2022 and the latter in 2009. Our patients in need of inpatient care have been sent all over New England. When will we, as a society, value and support the care of our youngest members when they are ill, regardless of the profit margin?

In addition, to the authors’ point about how “proactive community pediatric practices” could ease the emergency caseload: Trust me, we want our patients to avoid the emergency department too. We try our best to dissuade parents from using the emergency department when urgent care would be more appropriate. But it’s hard to be a parent. They are anxious and worried about their children, especially now. Sometimes, despite our best anticipatory guidance, anxious parents end up at the emergency room with their children in the middle of the night, just because they are worried.

Dr. Lisa Dobberteen

Cambridge

The writer is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.





Public health system is powerless to prevent closures of essential services

After reading the article by Dr. Jon Roberts and Dr. Matt Bivens, I was struck by the inability of the public health system in Massachusetts to protect the most vulnerable in our society.

When Tufts Children’s Hospital announced the closure of its inpatient beds in January, the process of shutting down essential services took place over a mere six months. Legislation to extend the closure process to one year has been presented since 2019 and has continually failed to advance. In addition, as outlined in state law, there remains no way for the Department of Public Health to legally prevent hospital executives from closing services, even if they are deemed essential.

The arguments for closure that Tufts provided to the state were absurd. As a public health graduate student at Tufts University, and as a childhood cancer survivor who was treated at what was then called the Tufts Floating Hospital for Children, I am astonished that the decisions of a few executives can affect the lives of so many children, and in a most inequitable way.

Elizabeth Allen

Norfolk

The writer is a candidate for a master of science and a master of public health in nutrition epidemiology, biostatistics, and data science at Tufts University.





Hospitals’ bottom line should be caring for the sick

Thank you for the article “Who will care for our sickest children?” Hospitals are supposed to act in the public interest rather than like companies trying to maximize profits. I find it outrageous that they are putting money ahead of care for the sick. And why? Does the system force them to fight for every dollar? Or are overpaid administrators just being greedy?

No one wants to see sick children neglected.

Tim Parker

Marblehead