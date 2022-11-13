Acton-Boxborough’s depth delivers for second straight Division 1 girls’ swimming championship

“It was 100 percent team effort,” said coach Gretchen Turner. “They did everything they could in every single race, and it was in our favor today.”

On Sunday, it carried the Revolution to a second consecutive Division 1 state title.

Depth powered the Acton-Boxborough girls’ swim team throughout the regular season and in last week’s North sectional.

A-B (299 points) outlasted Andover (268), and Lexington (255) to secure the victory at MIT’s Zesiger Center.

The Revolution notched top-three finishes in seven events, and freshman Kira Kozhemiakina broke through with an individual first-place finish with a 5:30.15 time in the 500-yard freestyle.

Advertisement

“It was definitely very intense, but I think my supportive teammates and my hard work really paid off,” Kozhemiakina said. “I’m very glad my coaches, Gretchen and Kim [Donovan], really supported me through the whole process.”

The Golden Warriors and Minutemen kept the score tight, but the Revolution earned a critical 33 points in the 100 backstroke to pull away.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

A-B sophomore Isabela Teixeira placed second in the 50 free (23.72) and 100 free (51.78), and contributed to the Revolution’s runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay (1:52.07) and third-place finish in the 400 free relay (3:47.88).

“I’m so grateful that I can come and be a part of the team and get points for the team,” Teixeira said. “We put everything into this season and we’ve been working really hard. It’s just really fun knowing that it paid off.”

Andover senior Michaela Chokureva paced the Golden Warriors with first-place finishes in the 50 free (23.22) and 100 free (50.27). She also anchored Andover to a first-place finish in the 400 free relay (3:35.89) and a second-place showing in the 200 free relay (1:41.69).

Andover's winning 400-yard freestyle relay team was comprised of Maya Flatley (from left), Amelia Barron, Jaclyn Ambrose, and Michaela Chokureva. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“In the 50, over the past week we’ve just been seeing what I can improve on from sectionals to state, and then in the 100 it’s the same thing,” said Chokureva, who has committed to the University of North Carolina. “Just seeing if I can go out faster and finish better.”

Advertisement

Chokureva’s times in the 50 and 100 free both awarded her All-American consideration.

“Andover is a very tough competitor,” Teixeira said. “This was not an easy thing for us. From last year, we know that being first, other teams are looking to beat us. So it definitely put some pressure on us.”

The Golden Warriors had won six straight state titles, and 17 of the last 20, before A-B broke through last season. Now, with young talent like Teixeira and Kozhemiakina, the Revolution are positioned to make an extended run of their own.

Methuen-Tewksbury (197 points) bested Braintree (34) in a boys’ meet which only featured the two teams.

BOYS

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. Methuen, 1:50.67; 2. Braintree, 1:58.99.

200 IM — 1. Matthew Jo, Methuen, 2:06.85.

500 freestyle — 1. Carter DeLano, Methuen, 5:20.25.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Methuen, 1:50.72.

100 breaststroke — 1. Matthew Jo, Methuen, 1:02.14; 2. Carter DeLano, Methuen, 1:06.72.

Team results — 1. Methuen, 80; 2. Braintree, 34.

GIRLS

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. Brookline, 1:50.91; 2. Acton-Boxborough, 1:52.07; 3. Haverhill, 1:54.95.

200 freestyle — 1. Anna Zaniolo, Lexington, 1:57.13; 2. Reagan Bulman, Braintree, 1:59.73; 3. Molly Jordan, Haverhill, 2:01.71.

200 IM — 1. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 2:07.62; 2. Amelia Barron, Andover, 2:07.66; 3. Emma Lent, Acton-Boxborough, 2:13.6.

Advertisement

50 freestyle — 1. Michaela Chokureva, Andover, 0:23.22; 2. Isabela Teixeira, Acton-Boxborough, 0:23.72; 3. Maddison McAloon, Concord-Carlisle, 0:24.45.

Diving — 1. Jacqui St. Clair, Brookline, 417.450 points; 2. Kailyn Aquino, Haverhill, 415.800; 3. Kaleigh O’Brien, Concord-Carlisle, 380.300.

100 butterfly — 1. Lauren Jolley, Lexington, 0:58.6; 2. Bonnie Zhao, Brookline, 0:58.68; 3. Jackie Story, Haverhill, 1:00.6.

100 freestyle — 1. Michaela Chokureva, Andover, 0:50.27; 2. Isabela Teixeira, Acton-Boxborough, 0:51.78; 3. Anna Zaniolo, Lexington, 0:53.96.

500 freestyle — 1. Kira Kozhemiakina, Acton-Boxborough, 5:30.15; 2. Maeve Foley, Concord-Carlisle, 5:31.51; 3. Emma Kates, Notre Dame (Hingham), 5:31.95.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Lexington, 1:40.93; 2. Andover, 1:41.69; 3. Haverhill, 1:43.87.

100 backstroke — 1. Isabella Lombard, Ursuline, 0:58.96; 2. Molly Jordan, Haverhill, 1:00.83; 3. Makenzie Hillsgrove, Haverhill, 1:01.1.

100 breaststroke — 1. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 1:04.67; 2. Amelia Barron, Andover, 1:07.74; 3. Emma Lent, Acton-Boxborough, 1:09.12.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Andover, 3:35.89; 2. Lexington, 3:42.45; 3. Acton-Boxborough, 3:47.88.

Team results — 1. Acton-Boxborough, 299; 2. Andover, 268; 3. Lexington, 255.



