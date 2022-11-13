Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer upends defending Division 1 champion Natick in quarterfinals

Marrero and Kofton each found the back of the net in the first half, helping third-seeded Feehan dethrone defending Division 1 state champion Natick with a 2-1 quarterfinal victory Sunday night.

ATTLEBOROUGH –– Bishop Feehan senior captains Sydney Kofton and Brianna Marrero have advanced to the state semifinal every season that they have suited up for the girls’ soccer team.

The Shamrocks (21-0-0) will meet No. 2 Hingham (17-0-4) in a semifinal Tuesday night (6 p.m.) at Whitman-Hanson High School.

Junior Kileigh Gorman arced a corner kick that Kofton headed to the 6-yard box. Marrero chested it down and flicked it in with her back heel for a creative and composed finish.

Five minutes later, Kofton launched a free kick from 45 yards, which bounced and took a funky hop inside the left post.

“Sydney and Brianna have been in a lot of big games,” said Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva. “They’ve never been to anything less than a final four since they’ve been here. They know how to get to that game and play good teams.”

Bishop Feehan and Natick have met in each of the past three tournaments. The previous two times, the winner won the state championship. The Shamrocks emerged victorious in the 2019 South semifinals, 2-1 in double overtime, and the Redhawks took home a 2-0 victory last season in the state semifinals.

The Redhawks (15-4-2) cut the deficit to a goal with 10 minutes remaining. Senior captain Eliza Campana blasted a strike short-side, firing after a great run down the left side and immaculate service by freshman Nicole Proia.

Junior Madison Narducci made several quality saves in running time to keep the Shamrocks ahead for good.

“I’m proud of how we come together, even in hardships,” said Kofton. “When they scored, we came together to defend that lead until the end.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.