Carmen Luisi, Holliston girls take care of business in Division 2 cross-country state qualifier

Led by another win from Carmen Luisi, the Panthers rolled to victory in the Division 2 state qualifier Sunday at Stanley Park in Westfield. Holliston accrued 51 points, besting Tri-Valley League rival Medfield (93 points) and Cape Ann League mainstay Newburyport (132 points) in the Division 2B 5K race.

The Holliston girls’ cross-country team continues to shrug off competitors in its state title defense.

Carmen Luisi and Holliston ran away from the pack in the 2B race at the Division 2 state qualifier.

“Today felt good,” Holliston coach Jaime Murphy said. “Obviously we were in a tough spot because I think we had the worst conditions out of the races, because it was raining when we started. But the team performed as expected [and] as they hoped.”

Holliston competed in the first race of the day, when the morning rain was at its steadiest. Luisi prevailed in 18:34.99, Maggie Kuchman (18:57.37) finished third, and Annabelle Lynch (19:15.75) came in sixth. Murphy felt the Panthers fared admirably given the weather.

“Conditions weren’t ideal, but it’s cross-country and it’s November, so we knew that we had to control what we could control and everyone was in the same conditions,” she said. “So we went out and executed.”

The Panthers won at the Bay State Invitational in a preview of the Fort Devens course that will be the state championship stage. But next Saturday’s race will have fewer hills after officials made adjustments to the course. Holliston did not run its fastest team race at the state qualifier, and the Panthers believe they have untapped potential.

“They’re coming to states at the perfect time right now.,” Murphy said. “We know that today was not our fastest time. We know that there’s more in the tank, so that’s exciting.”

Holliston is the favorite, but Whitinsville Christian should be a close contender. The Crusaders totaled 35 points in a dominant Division 2C win, powered by an individual victory from eighth-grade standout Abby Flagg (18:47.04). Amherst-Pelham won the 2A race, powered by an individual victory from senior Tamar Byl-Brann.

On the boys’ side, Burlington (71 points) proved it’s the team to beat in Division 2. The dynamic senior duo of Rithikh Prakash (15:45.26) and Eric Sekyaya (15:59.85) finished third and fourth to lead the Red Devils in 2A. Nashoba’s Adam Balewicz won in 15:25.98.

Falmouth senior Henry Gartner laid down the fastest time of the day, with his 15:19.25 the best in the 2B race by nearly a minute. Holliston (136 points) placed second behind Groton-Dunstable (94 points) and qualified for the All-State meet for the first time since 1993.

With 63 points, Norwell secured a narrow 2C victory by edging Triton (74 points) and Dover-Sherborn (103 points). Clippers junior Thomas Corbett paced the field with a winning time of 16:10.97.

Division 3

Uxbridge’s Aidan Ross and Northbridge’s Marcus Reilly should be in line for an All-State individual showdown. Ross (16:00.96) logged the fastest time of the day at Gardner Municipal Golf Course to win the boys’ 3B qualifier and Reilly (16:11.87) took first in 3A. Lenox senior Dennis Love (16:48.85) prevailed in Division 3C race (16:48.85).

Norfolk Aggie junior Madelyn Germain continued her stellar season with a 19:53.35 win in the girls’ 3A race. Ella Dunbury of East Bridgewater, who finished second to Germain in the state vocational meet, took a 3B victory in 20:23.39. Bromfield’s Evelyn Wool (19:59.61) captured the 3C crown.

Both Weston teams had banner days. The Wildcat boys used a third-place run from Carsen Valenta (17:20.56) to kick off a team win in the 3A race with 74 points. Alessandra Gavris (20:25.04) used her second-place effort in the girls’ 3A event to spearhead a dominant victory for Weston (38 points).

BOYS

MIAA DIVISION 2A QUALIFIER

at Stanley Park

Individual — 1. Adam Balewicz, Nashoba, 15:25.98; 2. Devin Moreau, Greater Lowell, 15:42.57; 3. Rithikh Prakash, Burlington, 15:45.26; 4. Eric Sekyaya, Burlington, 15:59.85; 5. Leith Jones, Wakefield, 16:07.86; 6. Seamus Tully, Greater Lowell, 16:16.07; 7. Ellis Iurilli-Hough, Melrose, 16:17.69; 8. Michael Arria, Wakefield, 16:18.45; 9. Evan Lyons, Longmeadow, 16:25.13; 10. Caleb Barnes, Melrose, 16:26.57.

Team results — 1. Burlington, 71; 2. Wakefield, 100; 3. Danvers, 114; 4. Westwood, 128; 5. Longmeadow, 195; 6. Amherst-Pelham, 203; 7. Melrose, 214.

MIAA DIVISION 2B QUALIFIER

at Stanley Park

Individual — 1. Henry Gartner, Falmouth, 15:19.25; 2. Murray Copps, Old Rochester, 16:18.8; 3. Neil Aradhya, Groton-Dunstable, 16:19.66; 4. Carter Rauch, Bedford, 16:29; 5. Luke Chisum, Wayland, 16:36.3; 6. Owen Williams, Wayland, 16:38.59; 7. Charlie Klatka, East Longmeadow, 16:39.17; 8. Joseph Keroack, Ludlow, 16:42.03; 9. Matthew Murray, Newburyport, 16:44.53; 10. John Garraway, Bedford, 16:48.81.

Team results — 1. Groton-Dunstable, 94; 2. Holliston, 136; 3. Wayland, 144; 4. Newburyport, 149; 5. Medfield, 149; 6. Old Rochester, 162; 7. Ludlow, 181.

MIAA DIVISION 2C QUALIFIER

at Stanley Park

Individual — 1. Thomas Corbett, Norwell, 16:10.97; 2. Andrew McConnell, Norton, 16:17.83; 3. Kyle Kwiatek, St. Mary’s, 16:21.57; 4. Daniel da Silva, Martha’s Vineyard, 16:27.01; 5. Daniel Serpa, Martha’s Vineyard, 16:27.38; 6. Griffin White, Triton, 16:28.36; 7. Connor Reidy, Norwell, 16:43.35; 8. Jack Almeda, Dover-Sherborn, 16:52.02; 9. Jack Crowley, Whitinsville Christian, 16:53.97; 10. Sam Foster, Norwell, 16:59.05.

Team results — 1. Norwell, 63; 2. Triton, 74; 3. Dover-Sherborn, 103; 4. Norton, 110; 5. Whitinsville Christian, 119; 6. Belchertown, 148; 7. Archbishop Williams, 218.

MIAA DIVISION 3A QUALIFIER

at Gardner Municipal Golf Course

Individual — 1. Marcus Reilly, Northbridge, 16:11.87; 2. Nick Uzzo, East Bridgewater, 17:16.33; 3. Carsen Valenta, Weston, 17:20.56; 4. Noah Amaral, Seekonk, 17:32.63; 5. Everett Pacheco, Monument Mtn., 17:37.17; 6. Caiden Sears, Seekonk, 17:40.83; 7. Jack Collins, Norfolk Aggie, 17:43.93; 8. James Osborn, Weston, 17:45.31; 9. Dylan Reilly, Northbridge, 17:51.71; 10. Quinn Garry, Weston, 17:57.37.

Team results — 1. Weston, 74; 2. Bishop Stang, 110; 3. Wahconah, 152; 4. Gardner, 155; 5. Hamilton-Wenham, 155; 6. Seekonk, 165; 7. East Bridgewater, 220.

MIAA DIVISION 3B QUALIFIER

at Gardner Municipal Golf Course

Individual — 1. Aidan Ross, Uxbridge, 16:00.96; 2. Timothy Rank, Littleton, 16:23.42; 3. Bona Bradshaw, Littleton, 16:56.75; 4. Finn O’Hara, Manchester Essex, 17:17.81; 5. Shane Stanghellini, Sturgis East, 17:21.94; 6. Lincoln Schiller, Uxbridge, 17:25.8; 7. Mason Behl, Georgetown, 17:41.63; 8. Spencer Reese, Hampshire, 18:01.74; 9. Luke Holden, Carver, 18:12.36; 10. Colin Riley, Tyngsborough, 18:17.34.

Team results — 1. Uxbridge, 67; 2. Tyngsborough, 81; 3. Hampshire, 94; 4. Littleton, 141; 5. Sturgis East, 168; 6. Lunenburg, 180; 7. Southwick, 185.

MIAA DIVISION 3C QUALIFIER

at Gardner Municipal Golf Course

Individual — 1. Dennis Love, Lenox, 16:48.85; 2. Henry Jacobsen, Parker Charter, 17:00.69; 3. Caleb Hatlevig, Parker Charter, 17:03.81; 4. Andr Linkenhoker, Monson, 17:09.17; 5. Jackson Hunt, Hopedale, 17:14.7; 6. Emmett Johnson, Mohawk Trail, 17:18.49; 7. Maxwell Adam, Lenox, 17:20.24; 8. Cormac Mathews, Lenox, 17:34.64; 9. Andre Petropoulos, Mt. Greylock, 17:37.24; 10. Oliver Swabey, Mt. Greylock, 17:44.36.

Team results — 1. Lenox, 42; 2. Parker Charter, 72; 3. Mt. Greylock, 73; 4. Hopedale, 143; 5. Bromfield, 171; 6. Mohawk Trail, 193; 7. Maynard, 235.

GIRLS

MIAA DIVISION 2A QUALIFIER

at Stanley Park

Individual — 1. Tamar Byl-Brann, Amherst-Pelham, 18:42.25; 2. Caroline Collins, Nashoba, 18:56.11; 3. Madeline Mahoney, Nauset, 19:04.41; 4. Shea Nemeskal, Danvers, 19:20.43; 5. Norah Reade, Northampton, 19:23.88; 6. Ella Rogers, Nashoba, 19:26.47; 7. Lucy Connell, Longmeadow, 19:26.84; 8. Juliet Moore, Melrose, 19:33.15; 9. Maeve O’Neil, Northampton, 19:43.04.

Team results — 1. Amherst-Pelham, 79; 2. Northampton, 86; 3. Nashoba, 91; 4. Wakefield, 97; 5. Longmeadow, 129; 6. Melrose, 139; 7. Westwood, 184.

MIAA DIVISION 2B QUALIFIER

at Stanley Park

Individual — 1. Carmen Luisi, Holliston, 18:34.99; 2. Kellie Harrington, Pittsfield, 18:44.96; 3. Maggie Kuchman, Holliston, 18:57.37; 4. Kaylie Dalgar, Pentucket, 18:59.4; 5. Georgia Brooks, Groton-Dunstable, 19:02.05; 6. Annabelle Lynch, Holliston, 19:15.75; 7. Hailey LaRosa, Newburyport, 19:16.16; 8. Annalise Butler, North Reading, 19:24.19; 9. Hanna Whalley, Old Rochester, 19:27.3; 10. Ella Kane, Medfield, 19:34.77.

Team results — 1. Holliston, 51; 2. Medfield, 93; 3. Newburyport, 132; 4. Old Rochester, 134; 5. Bedford, 145; 6. Wilmington, 151; 7. Pentucket, 188.

MIAA DIVISION 2C QUALIFIER

at Stanley Park

Individual — 1. Abby Flagg, Whitinsville Christian, 18:47.04; 2. Siena Lauze, Dennis-Yarmouth, 19:00.24; 3. Margaret Bowles, Dover-Sherborn, 19:06.09; 4. Shea Podbelski, Norton, 19:23.09; 5. Anna Lonergan, Watertown, 19:26.19; 6. Emma Wierenga, Whitinsville Christian, 19:36.67; 7. Olivia Pendleton, Dennis-Yarmouth, 19:44.1; 8. Alexa Schroeder, Martha’s Vineyard, 19:52.2; 9. Erin Wallwork, Triton, 19:56.2; 10. Emily Dill, Whitinsville Christian, 19:59.33.

Team results — 1. Whitinsville Christian, 35; 2. Dennis-Yarmouth, 55; 3. Dover-Sherborn, 100; 4. Norton, 130; 5. Bishop Fenwick, 140; 6. Archbishop Williams, 151; 7. Norwell, 190.

MIAA DIVISION 3A QUALIFIER

at Gardner Municipal Golf Course

Individual — 1. Madelyn Germain, Norfolk Aggie, 19:53.35; 2. Alessandra Gavris, Weston, 20:25.04; 3. Julia Parsons, Amesbury, 20:52.87; 4. Olivia Jackson, Weston, 20:58.71; 5. Krista Bettez, Gardner, 21:08.14; 6. Avery Murphy, Murdock, 21:11.19; 7. Sofia Moukaddem, Weston, 21:19.5; 8. Emma Smith, Bellingham, 21:26.66; 9. Cambyr Sullivan, Amesbury, 21:27.38; 10. Selena Wood, Abington, 21:29.42.

Team results — 1. Weston, 38; 2. Gardner, 97; 3. Lynnfield, 101; 4. Advanced Math and Science, 160; 5. Bellingham, 201; 6. Oakmont, 202; 7. Nipmuc, 208.

MIAA DIVISION 3B QUALIFIER

at Gardner Municipal Golf Course

Individual — 1. Ella Dunbury, West Bridgewater, 20:23.39; 2. Cameron Davis, Oxford, 20:43.99; 3. Kathleen Barry, Hampshire, 21:06.52; 4. Prianka Sarathy, Littleton, 21:15.39; 5. Bailey Ford, Sturgis East, 21:27.46; 6. Leah Gump, Frontier, 21:29.64; 7. Abby Rodriquenz, Lunenburg, 21:39.43; 8. Isabella Duarte, Tyngsborough, 21:40.53; 9. Lauren Long, Lunenburg, 21:53.61; 10. Bridget Stevens, Littleton, 21:59.63.

Team results — 1. Lunenburg, 80; 2. Hampshire, 91; 3. Frontier, 92; 4. Littleton, 93; 5. West Bridgewater, 150; 6. Southwick, 158; 7. Manchester Essex, 164.

MIAA DIVISION 3C QUALIFIER

at Gardner Municipal Golf Course

Individual — 1. Evelyn Wool, Bromfield, 19:59.61; 2. Avery Murphy, Murdock, 20:12.45; 3. Alice Culver, Lenox, 20:42.14; 4. Lillian Skawinsk, Murdock, 21:06.88; 5. Elise Casso, Falmouth Academy, 21:09.88; 6. Jessica Kenyon, Pope Francis, 21:14.88; 7. Rosie Bradley, Bromfield, 21:26.2; 8. Annabe Lamoreaux, Sutton, 21:46.14; 9. Adriana Carasone, Mt. Greylock, 21:53.56; 10. Carolyn Mason, Ayer Shirley, 21:53.7.

Team results — 1. Lenox, 74; 2. Mt. Greylock, 79; 3. Sutton, 96; 4. Bromfield, 101; 5. Mohawk Trail, 169; 6. Ayer Shirley, 184; 7. Narragansett, 214.



