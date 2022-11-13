Christian McCaffrey’s TD, stout defense lead 49ers past shorthanded Chargers

San Francisco fell behind by 10 points in the second quarter before rallying. Jimmy Garoppolo scored on a 1-yard sneak in the second quarter and then made the biggest play when he hit Brandon Aiyuk on a 24-yard pass on third and 10 from the Chargers 26 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Niners (5-4) returned from the midseason break as healthy as they’ve been all season on offense and with hopes of making a second-half run. Their performance against the shorthanded Chargers (5-4) was a slog at times but proved to be just enough to come out on top.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the 49ers beat the Chargers, 22-16, Sunday night in their first game back from a bye week.

McCaffrey ran it in on the next play and has now accounted for four touchdowns in three games since arriving from Carolina in a midseason trade.

Garoppolo went 19 for 28 for 240 yards and San Francisco relied heavily on the ground game, rushing 40 times for 158 yards.

Justin Herbert went 21 for 35 for 196 yards with a touchdown pass for the Chargers, who were playing without both starting tackles and receivers.

After scoring a touchdown on their opening possession, the Chargers managed just three field goals — two on drives that started in Niners territory — the rest of the way against a stout San Francisco defense.

The Chargers failed on two late chances. They took over at their 1 with 2:03 to play but turned it over on downs when Herbert’s pass on fourth and 3 from his 8 went off Joshua Palmer’s hands for an incompletion.

After holding San Francisco to a field goal, Herbert got another chance with 53 seconds to go but was intercepted by Talanoa Hufanga on the first play to seal the game.

San Francisco held the opposition scoreless in the second half for the second straight game.



