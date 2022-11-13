David Pastrnak-Patrice Bergeron-Brad Marchand line sticks together again for the Bruins

With the clock set to expire in less than two minutes and the Sabres hunting the tying goal, Bergeron kicked a neutral-zone turnover to his stick. He batted the puck a few feet ahead to Pastrnak, who collected it midair, spun and fed Marchand in traffic. A quick dish to Bergeron, an even quicker one-timer, and the Bruins had their 13th win in 15 games.

Montgomery opened Sunday’s game against the Canucks with David Pastrnak riding with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand , keeping together a line that connected for a hand-eye special in Saturday’s win in Buffalo.

With his team in a bit of a scoring rut at five on five, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is using his nuclear option.

Advertisement

That flash, Montgomery hoped, would keep the highest-scoring team in the league (3.93 goals per game entering Sunday) at the top of the heap. The Bruins entered play with six goals at even strength in the least four games. Montgomery loves what his fourth line, anchored by Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek, has been giving him, but he doesn’t want to rely on them to produce scoring chances.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The resulting shift put Jake DeBrusk on the second line, with David Krejci and Taylor Hall. Montgomery wanted “speed, puck possession, creating offense and ending plays” from that trio. He believed DeBrusk, with five goals and six assists in first 15 games, had established himself as a consistent, top-six winger.

“When he’s on top of his game and he’s winning battles and he’s on pucks and using his speed to put people on his heels, I don’t think it matters who Jake plays with,” Montgomery said. “He’s going to add offense to any line.”

Montgomery watched Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak from afar during previous stops in Dallas and St. Louis. He prefers scheming along with them to against them.

Advertisement

“They’re just dominant at both ends of the ice,” he said. “You get three players like that together — like that play last night, that was a pretty special play.”

Power play it forward

A shorthanded goal against Saturday in Buffalo didn’t dissuade Montgomery from keeping his five-forward power-play unit together.

Last Monday against St. Louis — when Montgomery first played Krejci at the point with Marchand, Bergeron, Pastrnak and DeBrusk — Marchand scored the winning goal on the power play. The unit went 2 for 2.

The five-forward power play followed that with a 0 for 5 performance against the Flames and a 1 for 3 in Buffalo, with Bergeron netting a second-period goal on a kick-to-the-stick, backhand flick past Craig Anderson. Bergeron’s first of the game was the tying goal in a 3-1 win, the Bruins in a hole because Tage Thompson undressed Krejci on a shorthanded rush before tucking it past Keith Kinkaid.

“It’s working right now,” Montgomery said of the five-forward unit. “It’s feast or famine with them, right? But we have four power-play goals in (13) attempts. That’s pretty good numbers.”

Greer in for Smith on fourth line

A.J. Greer drew in on the fourth line, replacing the struggling Craig Smith. The latter, who is 1-2–3 for the season, was scratched for the sixth time in 16 games. Greer (3-3–6) was playing for the first time after three straight DNPs … Jack Studnicka was the No. 4 right wing for the Canucks. The 23-year-old Studnicka, dealt to Vancouver on Oct. 27 for goaltender Michael DiPietro and defense prospect Jonathan Myrenberg, was appearing in his seventh game with his new club (1-1–2). He scored the winning goal on Nov. 8 at Ottawa … The Bruins surprised onlookers when they arrived for warmups wearing their white “Pooh 2.0″ alternate jerseys. The Canucks were in their traditional road whites. NHL rules state that teams must wear contrasting light and dark uniforms, with the home team getting final say. The Bruins, who were not slated to wear their white “Reverse Retro” garb per the uniform schedule they released last month, changed into their traditional black home uniforms for puck drop.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.