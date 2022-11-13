EMass football: Nick Yanchuk’s 362 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns for Bishop Feehan highlight Players of the Week

Division 1
Carson Browne, St. John’s Prep — In three quarters, the senior captain rushed nine times for 102 yards and two touchdowns, paving the way in a 48-14 win at No. 2 Andover to lead the No. 7 Eagles into the Division 1 semifinals.
Drew Eason and Shane Eason, Methuen — The dynamic brothers came up clutch in a thrilling 28-24 win over top-seeded Franklin to reach the D1 semifinals. Shane tallied 147 scrimmage yards with three touchdowns and Drew completed 20 of 28 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown, adding a rushing score with eight seconds left to lift Methuen.
Marshall Rice, BC High — The junior caught five balls for 82 yards and three touchdowns, adding an interception and three tackles to lead BC High (4-6) to a third straight win, 19-14, over visiting Hingham, in nonplayoff action.
Jaden Wiggins, Central Catholic — With help from Sean Mercuri, Marcus Rivera, Presley Titus, and Preston Zinter, the senior defensive end contained Everett’s rushing game with 1.5 sacks and a blocked field goal to preserve a 21-0 shutout in the state quarterfinals.
Division 2
Rudy Gately, King Philip — The senior tailback plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:51 remaining to help the second-seeded Warriors complete a comeback win over No. 7 Marshfield, 17-13, in the quarterfinals.
Carson Harwood and Datrell Jones, Catholic Memorial — The senior running back tandem led the way, combining for 227 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the fourth-seeded Knights’ 28-7 quarterfinal victory over No. 5 Chelmsford. Harwood returned from an ankle injury to rush for 93 yards and touchdowns of 48 and 3 yards, while Jones, a Boston College commit, tallied 134 yards on 13 carries, including touchdowns of 69 and 22 yards.
Romeo Holland, Milford — Playing with a dislocated pinky finger, the senior rumbled for 230 yards and two touchdowns, including a 6-yard winning score in the fourth quarter, to propel the top-seeded Scarlet Hawks to a 27-21 quarterfinals victory over No. 8 Mansfield.
Nick Yanchuk and the offensive line, Bishop Feehan — Yanchuk, a senior tailback, rushed for more than 300 yards for a second consecutive week. Behind an offensive line comprised of five seniors — tackles Case Mankins and Eddie Cinelli, guards Tristen Upton and Jake Gosselin, and center SJ Finucane — Yanchuk rushed for 362 yards and six touchdowns to guide No. 14 Feehan to a 48-6 quarterfinal win over No. 6 and previously unbeaten Reading.
Division 3
Greg Berthiaume and Nathan Shultz, North Attleborough — The senior backs combined for more than 300 yards and all five touchdowns for the second-seeded Red Rocketeers in a 34-6 win over previously unbeaten No. 7 Billerica. Shultz opened the game with an 83-yard kick return for a touchdown and went on to rush for 149 yards on 19 carries, with scores from 30 and 4 yards out, while Berthiaume had 158 yards on 24 carries and scores of 3 and 25 yards.
Nathan Delgado, Wakefield — The senior back broke open scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and iced it with a 12-yard dash in the fourth to help the sixth-seeded Warriors knock off previously unbeaten No. 3 Plymouth South, 24-14. In all, Delgado carried 22 times for 146 yards.
Jack Finnegan, Milton — Serviceable in every facet of the game, the senior rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to kicking a 25-yard field goal and three PATs in helping the top-seeded Wildcats eliminate the defending Division 3 champions, No. 8 Marblehead, 24-20.
Corey Kilroy, Walpole – Valiant in defeat, the senior quarterback accounted for nearly 400 yards from scrimmage for the fifth-seeded Timberwolves in a 40-37 loss to No. 4 Hanover. Kilroy completed 13 of 17 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns (54 and 60 yards to Max Collins) and rushed for 111 more, including scores from 1 and 64 yards.
John McDonald and Ben Scalzi, Hanover — In a 40-37 triumph over the fifth-seeded Timberwolves, Scalzi, a junior quarterback , completed 21 of 28 passes for 371 yards and a pair of touchdowns to McDonald. McDonald caught four passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns, also connecting on a 27-yard field goal, kicking three extra points, and throwing a two-point conversion pass to Mekhi Bryan.
Division 4
Harry Bourgoin, Falmouth — In a 13-6 nonplayoff win over Ashland, the senior nose guard intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to anchor a strong defensive effort.
Andrew Denison, Holliston — The senior racked up eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns and added an interception, pushing the No. 4 Panthers past No. 5 Scituate, 35-25.
Matt Festa, Duxbury — Festa, a senior quarterback, turned in his second consecutive six-touchdown game as the No. 1 Dragons outlasted No. 8 Middleborough, 62-41. He finished 16 of 20 for 249 yards and three TDs in the air and added 11 carries for 52 yards and three scores on the ground.
Lincoln Moore, Foxborough — The junior running back/linebacker had two rushing touchdowns, an interception, and 14 tackles as sixth-seeded Foxborough outlasted No. 3 Bedford, 21-14.
Division 5
Alex Carucci, North Reading — The Hornets boast a staggering 31.7 point differential, in large part due to their senior quarterback, whose four passing touchdowns and one rushing score sparked a 40-0 quarterfinal triumph over Apponequet.
Offensive line, Northeast — An all-senior front five led by 300-pound tackles Tyler Trumpler and Joey McGrath paved the way for a 451-yard, five-touchdown rushing performance in a 44-26 Vocational Large quarterfinal win over Essex Tech.
Brian Olson, Dover-Sherborn — The junior took the lead with a 59-yard pick-6 that flipped the script on top-seeded Hudson, as the Raiders rode that momentum to a 20-7 quarterfinal upset.
Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The sophomore completed 10 of 18 passes for 105 yards, adding 12 rushing attempts for 70 yards and a pair of short touchdown plunges as the Rams continued their undefeated season with a 27-20 quarterfinal victory over Old Rochester.
Division 6
Jaden Arruda, Seekonk — It was an efficient day for the senior, who completed 8 of 11 passes for 119 yards and rushed nine times for 95 yards and scores from 9 and 24 yards out in a 30-0 nonplayoff victory over Bellingham.
Jack Duffy, Cardinal Spellman — The senior quarterback supplied all 14 points of a 14-13 win with a 1-yard rush, a 16-yard pass, and a pair of extra points in a quarterfinal performance that saw him rack up 197 yards on 9 of 13 passing in the first half, adding 21 rushes for 89 yards as the No. 13 Cardinals ran out the clock on Blackstone Valley.
Jason Nutting, Stoneham — The senior quarterback ran in touchdowns from 3, 36, and 5 yards out as the Spartans established an early lead that turned into a 50-23 quarterfinal win over Oakmont.
Marcus Thurston, Archbishop Williams — The senior surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in style, carrying the ball 17 times for 207 yards and a trifecta of TDs in a 28-7 nonplayoff win over Sandwich.
Division 7
Will Baker, Cohasset — The senior captain completed 6 of 7 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, but his real weapon was his feet, as he dashed for 191 yards and two scores on 25 carries en route to a 27-14 win for the No. 2 Skippers.
Leo Bowman, TechBoston — The senior excelled with 81 yards on the ground and 168 through the air, rushing for a score and tossing one while leading the Bears to an 18-14 Mason Cup Victory over Latin Academy.
Will DeLuca, West Bridgewater — The junior rushed for three of four Wildcats touchdowns in their 27-21 nonplayoff win over Mashpee, bringing his TD total to 11 on the year.
Michael Sanchez, Amesbury — The junior ran for the first touchdown of the game and returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards, leading No. 4 Amesbury to a 44-7 quarterfinal win over Millbury.
Division 8
John Gianibas, Hull — On defense, the senior had four tackles and a fumble recovery. In the 40-0 quarterfinal win over No. 8 Cathedral, he had 18 rushes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Jared Madden, South Shore Voc-Tech —The senior from Norwell had two passing touchdowns in the second quarter to lead the Vikings over Upper Cape, 20-18, in the MVADA Small quarterfinals.
Matt McGuiggan, Old Colony — The senior quarterback recorded a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half against Manchester Essex in a 22-20 MVADA quarterfinal win.
Juan Setalsingh, KIPP Academy — In a 21-12 quarterfinal upset of No. 2 Lowell Catholic, the senior quarterback was 13 of 17 passing for 213 yards, with touchdown passes of 46, 47, and 60 yards.
Preps
Bryce Ferrell, St. George’s — The senior totaled five touchdowns, running for 136 yards and three scores on 17 carries and throwing for 95 yards and two TDs on 6 of 11 passing. He added a 46-yard punt return and three tackles in a 42-6 win over Middlesex.
Austin Hartsell, Dexter Southfield — The junior made a pair of game-changing plays with a 95-yard kickoff return to tie it and later a 35-yard touchdown reception to take the lead in a 32-25 triumph over Pingree.
Bo Maccormack, BB&N — The sophomore never fails to make an impact, racking up 220 yards and three touchdowns on 36 totes in a 38-24 win over Lawrence Academy.
Darnell Pierre, Brooks — The junior punched in the game’s opening score from 3 yards out, totaling 147 yards on 18 carries in a 21-0 win over Tabor.
Brendan Poirier, Rivers — The senior could not be contained, breaking through on touchdowns of 10, 14, 22, and 72 yards in a 50-27 road win over Roxbury Latin.
Compiled by Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, AJ Traub, and Nate Weitzer.