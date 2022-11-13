EMass football: Nick Yanchuk’s 362 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns for Bishop Feehan highlight Players of the Week

Carson Browne, St. John’s Prep — In three quarters, the senior captain rushed nine times for 102 yards and two touchdowns, paving the way in a 48-14 win at No. 2 Andover to lead the No. 7 Eagles into the Division 1 semifinals.

A healthy Nick Yanchuk has produced more than 600 rushing yards in two playoff games in leading Bishop Feehan to the semifinals.

Drew Eason and Shane Eason, Methuen — The dynamic brothers came up clutch in a thrilling 28-24 win over top-seeded Franklin to reach the D1 semifinals. Shane tallied 147 scrimmage yards with three touchdowns and Drew completed 20 of 28 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown, adding a rushing score with eight seconds left to lift Methuen.

Marshall Rice, BC High — The junior caught five balls for 82 yards and three touchdowns, adding an interception and three tackles to lead BC High (4-6) to a third straight win, 19-14, over visiting Hingham, in nonplayoff action.

Jaden Wiggins, Central Catholic — With help from Sean Mercuri, Marcus Rivera, Presley Titus, and Preston Zinter, the senior defensive end contained Everett’s rushing game with 1.5 sacks and a blocked field goal to preserve a 21-0 shutout in the state quarterfinals.

Rudy Gately's fourth-quarter touchdown kept King Philip's state championship quest alive. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 2

Rudy Gately, King Philip — The senior tailback plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:51 remaining to help the second-seeded Warriors complete a comeback win over No. 7 Marshfield, 17-13, in the quarterfinals.

Carson Harwood and Datrell Jones, Catholic Memorial — The senior running back tandem led the way, combining for 227 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the fourth-seeded Knights’ 28-7 quarterfinal victory over No. 5 Chelmsford. Harwood returned from an ankle injury to rush for 93 yards and touchdowns of 48 and 3 yards, while Jones, a Boston College commit, tallied 134 yards on 13 carries, including touchdowns of 69 and 22 yards.

Romeo Holland, Milford — Playing with a dislocated pinky finger, the senior rumbled for 230 yards and two touchdowns, including a 6-yard winning score in the fourth quarter, to propel the top-seeded Scarlet Hawks to a 27-21 quarterfinals victory over No. 8 Mansfield.

Nick Yanchuk and the offensive line, Bishop Feehan — Yanchuk, a senior tailback, rushed for more than 300 yards for a second consecutive week. Behind an offensive line comprised of five seniors — tackles Case Mankins and Eddie Cinelli, guards Tristen Upton and Jake Gosselin, and center SJ Finucane — Yanchuk rushed for 362 yards and six touchdowns to guide No. 14 Feehan to a 48-6 quarterfinal win over No. 6 and previously unbeaten Reading.

With 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Nathan Delgado led Wakefield into the Division 3 semifinals. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 3

Greg Berthiaume and Nathan Shultz, North Attleborough — The senior backs combined for more than 300 yards and all five touchdowns for the second-seeded Red Rocketeers in a 34-6 win over previously unbeaten No. 7 Billerica. Shultz opened the game with an 83-yard kick return for a touchdown and went on to rush for 149 yards on 19 carries, with scores from 30 and 4 yards out, while Berthiaume had 158 yards on 24 carries and scores of 3 and 25 yards.

Nathan Delgado, Wakefield — The senior back broke open scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and iced it with a 12-yard dash in the fourth to help the sixth-seeded Warriors knock off previously unbeaten No. 3 Plymouth South, 24-14. In all, Delgado carried 22 times for 146 yards.

Jack Finnegan, Milton — Serviceable in every facet of the game, the senior rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to kicking a 25-yard field goal and three PATs in helping the top-seeded Wildcats eliminate the defending Division 3 champions, No. 8 Marblehead, 24-20.

Corey Kilroy, Walpole – Valiant in defeat, the senior quarterback accounted for nearly 400 yards from scrimmage for the fifth-seeded Timberwolves in a 40-37 loss to No. 4 Hanover. Kilroy completed 13 of 17 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns (54 and 60 yards to Max Collins) and rushed for 111 more, including scores from 1 and 64 yards.

John McDonald and Ben Scalzi, Hanover — In a 40-37 triumph over the fifth-seeded Timberwolves, Scalzi, a junior quarterback , completed 21 of 28 passes for 371 yards and a pair of touchdowns to McDonald. McDonald caught four passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns, also connecting on a 27-yard field goal, kicking three extra points, and throwing a two-point conversion pass to Mekhi Bryan.

For the second week in a row, Duxbury's Matt Festa accounted for six touchdowns. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Division 4

Harry Bourgoin, Falmouth — In a 13-6 nonplayoff win over Ashland, the senior nose guard intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to anchor a strong defensive effort.

Andrew Denison, Holliston — The senior racked up eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns and added an interception, pushing the No. 4 Panthers past No. 5 Scituate, 35-25.

Matt Festa, Duxbury — Festa, a senior quarterback, turned in his second consecutive six-touchdown game as the No. 1 Dragons outlasted No. 8 Middleborough, 62-41. He finished 16 of 20 for 249 yards and three TDs in the air and added 11 carries for 52 yards and three scores on the ground.

Lincoln Moore, Foxborough — The junior running back/linebacker had two rushing touchdowns, an interception, and 14 tackles as sixth-seeded Foxborough outlasted No. 3 Bedford, 21-14.

North Reading's Alex Carucci threw four touchdown passes to get his team back to the state semifinals. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 5

Alex Carucci, North Reading — The Hornets boast a staggering 31.7 point differential, in large part due to their senior quarterback, whose four passing touchdowns and one rushing score sparked a 40-0 quarterfinal triumph over Apponequet.

Offensive line, Northeast — An all-senior front five led by 300-pound tackles Tyler Trumpler and Joey McGrath paved the way for a 451-yard, five-touchdown rushing performance in a 44-26 Vocational Large quarterfinal win over Essex Tech.

Brian Olson, Dover-Sherborn — The junior took the lead with a 59-yard pick-6 that flipped the script on top-seeded Hudson, as the Raiders rode that momentum to a 20-7 quarterfinal upset.

Sid Tildsley, Shawsheen — The sophomore completed 10 of 18 passes for 105 yards, adding 12 rushing attempts for 70 yards and a pair of short touchdown plunges as the Rams continued their undefeated season with a 27-20 quarterfinal victory over Old Rochester.

Stoneham's Jason Nutting (left) ran for three scores to advance past Oakmont. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Division 6

Jaden Arruda, Seekonk — It was an efficient day for the senior, who completed 8 of 11 passes for 119 yards and rushed nine times for 95 yards and scores from 9 and 24 yards out in a 30-0 nonplayoff victory over Bellingham.

Jack Duffy, Cardinal Spellman — The senior quarterback supplied all 14 points of a 14-13 win with a 1-yard rush, a 16-yard pass, and a pair of extra points in a quarterfinal performance that saw him rack up 197 yards on 9 of 13 passing in the first half, adding 21 rushes for 89 yards as the No. 13 Cardinals ran out the clock on Blackstone Valley.

Jason Nutting, Stoneham — The senior quarterback ran in touchdowns from 3, 36, and 5 yards out as the Spartans established an early lead that turned into a 50-23 quarterfinal win over Oakmont.

Marcus Thurston, Archbishop Williams — The senior surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in style, carrying the ball 17 times for 207 yards and a trifecta of TDs in a 28-7 nonplayoff win over Sandwich.

TechBoston senior Leo Bowman (10) had more than 250 offensive yards, accounting for two scores to capture the Mason Cup. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Division 7

Will Baker, Cohasset — The senior captain completed 6 of 7 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, but his real weapon was his feet, as he dashed for 191 yards and two scores on 25 carries en route to a 27-14 win for the No. 2 Skippers.

Leo Bowman, TechBoston — The senior excelled with 81 yards on the ground and 168 through the air, rushing for a score and tossing one while leading the Bears to an 18-14 Mason Cup Victory over Latin Academy.

Will DeLuca, West Bridgewater — The junior rushed for three of four Wildcats touchdowns in their 27-21 nonplayoff win over Mashpee, bringing his TD total to 11 on the year.

Michael Sanchez, Amesbury — The junior ran for the first touchdown of the game and returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards, leading No. 4 Amesbury to a 44-7 quarterfinal win over Millbury.

Hull senior John Gianibas had 135 rushing yards and a score to beat Cathedral, but it was his defense that made the biggest impact. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Division 8

John Gianibas, Hull — On defense, the senior had four tackles and a fumble recovery. In the 40-0 quarterfinal win over No. 8 Cathedral, he had 18 rushes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Jared Madden, South Shore Voc-Tech —The senior from Norwell had two passing touchdowns in the second quarter to lead the Vikings over Upper Cape, 20-18, in the MVADA Small quarterfinals.

Matt McGuiggan, Old Colony — The senior quarterback recorded a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half against Manchester Essex in a 22-20 MVADA quarterfinal win.

Juan Setalsingh, KIPP Academy — In a 21-12 quarterfinal upset of No. 2 Lowell Catholic, the senior quarterback was 13 of 17 passing for 213 yards, with touchdown passes of 46, 47, and 60 yards.

CAMBRIDGE, 10/16/2021 - Bo MacCormack (4) of Buckingham, Browne & Nichols on a carry during their matchup with Belmont Hill in an Independent School League game. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Sports, Kurie) Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Preps

Bryce Ferrell, St. George’s — The senior totaled five touchdowns, running for 136 yards and three scores on 17 carries and throwing for 95 yards and two TDs on 6 of 11 passing. He added a 46-yard punt return and three tackles in a 42-6 win over Middlesex.

Austin Hartsell, Dexter Southfield — The junior made a pair of game-changing plays with a 95-yard kickoff return to tie it and later a 35-yard touchdown reception to take the lead in a 32-25 triumph over Pingree.

Bo Maccormack, BB&N — The sophomore never fails to make an impact, racking up 220 yards and three touchdowns on 36 totes in a 38-24 win over Lawrence Academy.

Darnell Pierre, Brooks — The junior punched in the game’s opening score from 3 yards out, totaling 147 yards on 18 carries in a 21-0 win over Tabor.

Brendan Poirier, Rivers — The senior could not be contained, breaking through on touchdowns of 10, 14, 22, and 72 yards in a 50-27 road win over Roxbury Latin.

Compiled by Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, AJ Traub, and Nate Weitzer.







