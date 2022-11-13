Freshman Sean Gasbarro picks right time for first goal, lifting Newburyport boys’ soccer over Pembroke

Gasbarro curled a shot off his left foot from outside the box that bounced down from the crossbar, off the touchline, and spun into the back netting, carrying ninth-seeded Newburyport to a 2-1 victory over No. 1 Pembroke in a Division 3 quarterfinal Sunday. The Clippers (21-0-0) will face No. 12 Stoneham (10-7-4) in a semifinal Tuesday night at the Manning Bowl in Lynn.

Sean Gasbarro had not attempted a shot all season. But his first varsity goal is one the Newburyport freshman will not forget.

“I’m not even a lefty and I fired it and I thought ‘What am I doing?,’” said Gasbarro. “It went top right, it was crazy.”

Host Pembroke (20-1-0) controlled much of the first half, breaking through after sophomore Jack Duperre hammered home a rebound. Newburyport senior Caelan Twichell found the far netting with a header on a free kick for his 20th goal of the season to pull even before halftime.

Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau switched personnel after the break, inserting Gasbarro into a lineup that featured 11 senior starters.

“He’s been playing better and better for us,” Bleau said. “He played great in the first half and he played the whole second half, I couldn’t take him off the field. He was getting in on tackles against some tough kids, it made a big change in the second half for our team.”

Division 1 State

St. John’s Prep 2, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Alex Borkland delivered a laser into the top right corner of the net and then belly-slid across the rain-soaked turf.

Borkland’s goal in the 56th minute on a shot from the top of the box served as the winner as the third-seeded Eagles (20-0-1) advanced to the state semifinals with the win over the sixth-seeded Patriots (15-3-2) at Glatz Field in Danvers.

“The ball just popped out and it was on my weaker right foot and I wanted to find a corner,” said Borkland, a senior captain. “But it wasn’t just me. It was a whole team effort.”

The top-ranked team in the Globe’s poll since early September, the Eagles found themselves in an unfamiliar position. Just 14 minutes in, Concord-Carlisle’s Deco Siefer controlled a pass off a corner kick and scored on a bullet to the bottom right of the net.

It was the second time all season Prep had trailed. But minutes later, Michael Bertinato weaved through a pair of defenders and left a pass for Garrison Murphy. The freshman buried the shot for his second career goal.

“Our response was great,” said Prep coach Dave Crowell. “It’s different being the hunted than the hunter so getting the goal before the half was huge.”

The Eagles controlled play in the second half before Borkland put them ahead with his second straight game-winning goal. The defense and All-New England keeper Yianni Andrikoploulos did the rest, bringing Prep two wins away from the program’s first state title since 2006.

“It’s been a long time for Prep since they won a state championship,” said Borkland. “That’s in the back of our minds and this excitement is taking over our team.”

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 2, Franklin 1 — Connor Lyons scored in the seventh minute and Matthew Bergquist followed in the ninth for the second-seeded Pioneers (18-2-1), who advanced to face Catholic Conference rival St. John’s Prep in the state semifinals. Hansy Jacques scored in the 75th minute for the 10th-seeded Panthers, who were outshot by the hosts, 17-9.

Division 2 State

Hopkinton 3, Wayland 2 (SO) — The Hillers’ first state semifinal berth featured another tense overtime thriller.

After defeating Fitchburg and Sharon in extra time to reach Sunday’s quarterfinal, the second-seeded Hillers (18-1-2) outlasted the 10th-seeded Warriors in penalty kicks (5-3) to make program history on a chilly and rainy afternoon.

“This team has grit,” said Hopkinton coach Garrett Sawyer. “When it gets tough, they are at their best. They stay sharp mentally, they work together as a team. I think that’s the special characteristic of this team.”

Riding a 19-game unbeaten streak, Hopkinton will face Bedford in a state semifinal.

The Hillers responded each time Wayland seemed to take control. Luke Caples put the Warriors on the board in the 10th minute. But Peter DeMichele finished off a cross 1:05 later to even the score.

Wayland took a 2-1 lead on a Fred Czauderna header, and this time, Hopkinton scored 50 seconds later on Jack Green’s header for a 2-2 halftime score.

“We stayed even-keeled mentally and just kept playing for the full 80 minutes,” said Sawyer.

In overtime, Hopkinton staved off an attacking Wayland behind saves from Max Nye to force penalty kicks.

All five Hillers scored and Nye dove to his left for a save to send the home crowd into a frenzied celebration.

“This continues to be a season of firsts,” said Sawyer. “This group just keeps rising to the occasion.”

Plymouth North 2, Westborough 1 — Josh Murray and Malachi Val scored for the 12th-seeded Eagles (15-3-3) in the quarterfinal win over the No. 4 Rangers (12-6-1).

Division 3 State

Dedham 1, Dover-Sherborn 0 — Senior keeper Michael McDonough scored the lone goal on a free kick from 75 yards out in the first half, sending the second-seeded Marauders (18-0-3) into the semifinals with the victory over the No. 7 Raiders (12-6-3), their Tri-Valley rival.

Division 4 State

Randolph 3, Pope Francis 2 — In Springfield, Angelot Brun, Jonas Norsica, and Baldimy Joseph scored for No. 10 Randolph (13-6-2) to move past second-seeded Pope Francis (12-4-5) and into the semifinals.

Matt Doherty reported from Danvers and Hopkinton.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.