Geoffrey Koech and Viola Chepngeno complete Kenyan sweep of first B.A.A. Half Marathon in 3 years

Kenyan Geoffrey Koech held off Ethiopia’s Tsegay Kidanu for an eight-second win during the first running of the B.A.A. Half Marathon since 2019.

Coming off a victory at the Cardiff Half Marathon in Wales on Oct. 2, Koech, who was second in the 2018 Boston half, completed the 13.1-mile course through the Emerald Necklace parks in 1:02.02 on a chilly, rainy Sunday morning, marking the sixth straight time a Kenyan has won the men’s race. Kidanu finished in 1:02.10, followed by Morocco’s Zouhair Talbi (1:02.15).

Viola Chepngeno finished off a Kenyan sweep, as the reigning Houston Half Marathon winner captured her first Boston women’s half marathon win in 1:10.40, holding off Ethiopia’s Bosena Mulatie (1:10.43) by three-hundredths of a second. Hiwot Gebrekidan of Ethiopia was third in 1:11.09.