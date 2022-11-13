Geoffrey Koech and Viola Chepngeno complete Kenyan sweep of first B.A.A. Half Marathon in 3 years

Kenyan Geoffrey Koech held off Ethiopia’s Tsegay Kidanu for an eight-second win during the first running of the B.A.A. Half Marathon since 2019.
Coming off a victory at the Cardiff Half Marathon in Wales on Oct. 2, Koech, who was second in the 2018 Boston half, completed the 13.1-mile course through the Emerald Necklace parks in 1:02.02 on a chilly, rainy Sunday morning, marking the sixth straight time a Kenyan has won the men’s race. Kidanu finished in 1:02.10, followed by Morocco’s Zouhair Talbi (1:02.15).
Viola Chepngeno finished off a Kenyan sweep, as the reigning Houston Half Marathon winner captured her first Boston women’s half marathon win in 1:10.40, holding off Ethiopia’s Bosena Mulatie (1:10.43) by three-hundredths of a second. Hiwot Gebrekidan of Ethiopia was third in 1:11.09.
Geoffrey Kipchumba (1:04.44) was the top American male, followed by Boston College assistant cross-country track coach Tim McGowan (1:05.40) and New York’s Brendan Martin (1:05.41).
Erika Kemp of New Jersey was the top American on the women’s side, besting Minnesota’s Jessa Hanson (1:12.24) and Jacqueline Gaughan (1:13.23).
Daniel Romanchuk, a two-time Boston Marathon wheelchair division champion and 2019 Boston 10K winner, captured his first B.A.A. half title in 50.43, while Jenna Fesemyer won the women’s wheelchair race in 59:50 to add to her 5k victory.
