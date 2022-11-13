Handing out midseason awards and superlatives for the Patriots

Last year was a solid building block — a 10-7 record and playoff appearance with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. This year is supposed to be more — a deeper run in the playoffs, and a big second-year jump for Jones.

The 2022 season was designed to be The Next Step for the Patriots.

The Patriots’ defense, despite losing key players such as J.C. Jackson, Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy, is as good as ever. But the offense under Jones and new coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge has taken a significant step back.

The result is a 5-4 record and a team in the AFC playoff hunt, but currently in last place in the AFC East and eighth in the conference.

As the Patriots come off their Week 10 bye, let’s review the first-half performance via awards and superlatives (rankings and statistics prior to Sunday’s games):

MVP: LB Matthew Judon

The Patriots are winning games thanks mostly to their defense, which ranks No. 7 in points allowed and No. 2 in turnovers. Judon is not only the Patriots’ MVP, but arguably the NFL’s best defensive player of the first half. His 11½ sacks are three more than anyone else in the NFL, and just one off a career high. Judon also leads the NFL with 42½ combined knockdowns and hurries.

Most importantly, Judon is playing a little less this season — 74 percent of snaps compared with 81 percent last season. The Patriots need to make sure Judon remains fresh for December and January.

Breakout star: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones announced his presence in October with a pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers. And Bailey Zappe had the fans chanting his name against the Bears. But Stevenson, in his second year, is the easy call, becoming one of the most dynamic players in the NFL.

Stevenson is the Patriots’ leading rusher (618 yards, four touchdowns), their second-leading receiver (35 catches for 227 yards and a score), and has 28 percent of their yards from scrimmage (845 of 3,013). He is becoming an excellent blocker, too. Stevenson might be the most explosive and complete running back the Patriots have had in the Bill Belichick era.

Biggest surprise (offense): QB Bailey Zappe

A fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, Zappe wasn’t particularly impressive in training camp, and the Patriots made him inactive for the first three games of the season. But Zappe was a revelation when thrust into the spotlight, winning both of his starts, going toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field, and leading two touchdown drives against the Bears when he replaced Mac Jones. Zappe has completed 70.7 percent of his throws, is averaging a healthy 8.5 yards per attempt, and has a 100.9 passer rating despite throwing three picks in four games. We’ll never know how this season would have turned out had Belichick started Zappe for the Bears game and beyond.

Biggest surprise (defense): DE Deatrich Wise

The sixth-year pro is now a leader in the locker room, he’s playing more than ever — 80 percent of snaps, surpassing his career high of 56 percent in 2020 — and he already has 5½ sacks, setting a career high. Wise won’t be confused for Lawrence Taylor as far as rushing the passer, but he has been a nice Robin to Judon’s Batman.

Biggest disappointment (offense): QB Mac Jones

He has a few excuses — an ankle sprain that affected his season, and arguably the least experienced offensive coaches in the NFL. But excuses are just that, and Jones’s sophomore season has been a big let-down so far. Jones has thrown four touchdowns against seven interceptions, for a 76.0 passer rating that ranks 32nd out of 34 QBs. All his stats are down across the board, and the Patriots are only averaging 18.2 points on offense (not defense or special teams) in his five complete games, which would rank 25th out of 32. The Patriots are 29th in the red zone (touchdowns on 46.2 percent of attempts), and lead the NFL with 17 giveaways.

Jones doesn’t seem comfortable in the pocket behind a struggling offensive line. He is locking in on receivers and not seeing the field well. The Patriots are winning in spite of Jones, and if he doesn’t pick up his play, Belichick may have to go back to Zappe.

Biggest disappointment (defense): LB Josh Uche

He has four sacks, including three against the Colts, but those were merely clean-up sacks against a QB who had no business being on the field (Sam Ehlinger). We keep waiting for Uche, a second-round pick in 2020, to break out and show that freak athleticism we keep hearing about. But he doesn’t have a start this season, and is only playing in 30 percent of snaps. He’s also been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Best coaching decision: Starting Mac Jones against the Jets

Not that Jones is the clear-cut better decision than Zappe. But Belichick smartly ended the quarterback controversy by going back to Jones a week after benching him against the Bears, and then sticking with Jones in the win over the Colts. Jones didn’t play great in either game, but Belichick made clear to his locker room and the public that Jones is his guy — at least for now.

Worst coaching decisions: Tie: Punting in overtime against the Packers and starting Mac Jones against the Bears

It’s overtime at Lambeau Field. You’ve gone punch-for-punch with Aaron Rodgers with your rookie fourth-round QB making his NFL debut. You’re on the Packers’ 46-yard line. It’s only fourth and 5. Go for it! Instead, Belichick punted, the Packers marched right down for the game-winning field goal, and what could have been a statement win slipped through the Patriots’ grasp.

And Belichick messed up everything in the Patriots’ shocking, 33-14 home loss to the Bears. He set Jones up for failure by letting him start when he clearly wasn’t ready, then set up Jones to get booed by the home crowd and benched on national TV. And Belichick didn’t give Zappe enough practice snaps during the week to be ready for the game. Belichick should have stuck with Zappe for as long as he played well, and switched back to Jones whenever Zappe petered out. The Bears’ loss could be the difference between making and missing the playoffs.

Best win: Jets

The 6-3 Jets, believe it or not, are the only team with a winning record that the Patriots have defeated. The Steelers, Lions, Browns, and Colts are a combined 10-22 (before Sunday). The Patriots’ offense wasn’t great against the Jets, but they came away with a solid win on the road against a stingy defense and an AFC East rival.

Least surprising failure: Mac Jones not clicking with Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the new offense

It was the most heavily criticized coaching decision across the NFL in the offseason, pairing a second-year quarterback with a couple of coaches who had not coached offense or called a play. And it has been about as bad as advertised. The Patriots are 21st in offensive points, 29th in the red zone, 27th in first downs per game, 20th on third down and tied for last in giveaways. The offensive line has struggled as well under Patricia’s watch, as Jones is 29th out of 41 quarterbacks in sacks per pass play. It’s impossible to say whether the problem is with Jones or his coaches, but the mix isn’t working out so far.

And the news last week that the Colts were calling out some of the Patriots’ plays is a sign that the offense is so out of synch under Jones it is just trying to execute its base plays.

One thing Patricia needs to do — call more play-action passes under center for Jones. Only 14 percent of Jones’s passes have been play-action, compared with 22 percent for Zappe.

Strangest season: WR Kendrick Bourne

Last year he was second on the team with 55 catches and 800 yards, adding five touchdowns and some big-play pop. But this season he has just 14 catches for 167 yards and no touchdowns. Bourne was buried on the depth chart for the first four weeks, and the last two weeks, he has played 102 snaps but only had five targets, with three catches for 11 yards. You would think the Patriots would either use their talented receiver or trade him for a useful asset. Instead, they are just letting Bourne waste away.

Best rookie: Fourth-round CB Jack Jones

The Patriots have gotten much better contributions from their rookies this year. First-round pick Cole Strange has started all nine games, and was off to a solid start until the last two weeks, when matchups against Quinnen Williams and DeForest Buckner pushed him to the bench. Second-round pick Tyquan Thornton came off injured reserve to catch nine passes for 81 yards and a touchdown, showing good quickness to get open at the line of scrimmage. Third-round pick Marcus Jones has been fantastic on special teams, leading the NFL in kickoff return average (24.3) and second in punt return average (13.4). And Zappe was terrific in spot duty.

But none have shined like Jones, a fourth-round pick who has two interceptions, five passes defended, a forced fumble and a pick-6 against Rodgers. Jones has played in 59 percent of snaps, and per Pro Football Reference, has allowed a completion percentage of 53.3 and has an opposing passer rating of 59.9.

Best offseason decision: Letting J.C. Jackson walk

The Patriots let Jackson sign a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers, and have done a terrific job in replacing him with Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant and rookie Jack Jones, who have combined for seven interceptions.

The Patriots are playing the second-most man coverage in the NFL (43.7 percent), yet have only allowed one 300-yard passer in nine games — the Jets’ Zach Wilson, who got most of his yards in garbage time. Jonathan Jones, especially, has really stepped up and proven he is a worthy NFL starting cornerback.

Worst offseason decision: Guaranteeing Isaiah Wynn’s fifth-year option

Technically that decision came in 2021, but the Patriots surely regret picking up the option and guaranteeing Wynn’s $10.413 million salary. The high salary has made him untradeable, and also difficult to cut. They moved him to right tackle because he wasn’t getting it done on the left side, but Wynn is a fish out of water at a position he had not played. He leads the NFL with nine penalties (five holds, three false starts, and an illegal formation), and Wynn’s four sacks allowed in eight games match his career high. Now that Marcus Cannon is hurt, and Yodny Cajuste didn’t do much last season, the Patriots may be forced to keep playing Wynn at right tackle.

Best playmaker: WR DeVante Parker

He has been boom-or-bust, with two or fewer catches in five of his eight games. And Parker only has 15 catches all season. But he makes them count. Parker is second on the Patriots with 321 receiving yards, and is second in the NFL in averaging 21.4 yards per catch. He had four catches between 25-40 yards against the Ravens, a 29-yarder against the Browns, and a 43-yarder against Chicago. The Patriots haven’t had a wide receiver who can win a jump ball like Parker does since Randy Moss.

Biggest dud: Tie: WR Nelson Agholor, TE Jonnu Smith

Agholor, signed for two years and $22 million last year, at least had the 110-yard game and 44-yard touchdown in Week 2 against the Steelers. Otherwise he has just nine catches for 117 yards in his other six games, and has lost two fumbles and had a pass clang off his hands for an interception.

Smith, making $10 million this year after getting $17 million last year, has had a few nice catch-and-runs this year. But he has just 16 catches for 154 yards, the seventh-most receiving yards on the Patriots.

Best role players: Tie: WR Jakobi Meyers and S Adrian Phillips

He’s not the biggest or fastest receiver, but Meyers has established himself as the Patriots’ most consistent and trustworthy. Now in his fourth year, Meyers leads the Patriots in catches (40), yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). He’s also tied for 14th in the NFL with 12 catches on third down, with 11 of them moving the chains.

Phillips is third on the Patriots with 42 tackles and has been terrific in run defense. His versatility — playing in the box as a linebacker, at the line of scrimmage in coverage, or in space in deep center field — also has given the Patriots more flexibility in deploying their other defenders.

Why did they give a contract to that guy? P Jake Bailey

Despite having a subpar season in 2021, the Patriots signed Bailey to a four-year, $13.1 million contract in August. Bailey since has fallen apart, ranking 31st out of 31 punters in net average (35.3). He has been whiffing on punts and had a 7-yarder against the Colts. The Patriots recently added Michael Palardy to the practice squad and may have to bench or even cut Bailey if he doesn’t pick it up soon.

Runner-up goes to defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who got a three-year, $28.3 million deal in July, including a pay raise from $7.5 million to $13 million this year. In nine games, Godchaux has 30 tackles, 1 sack, and no other impact plays.

Ironmen: LT Trent Brown and RG Mike Onwenu

They have played all 572 snaps, the only Patriots to appear in 100 percent. Next on offense are Strange (504) and Hunter Henry (436).

On defense, Devin McCourty leads the team with 559 snaps (96.4 percent), followed by Wise (460), Judon (429) and Ja’Whaun Bentley and Phillips (421 each).

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.