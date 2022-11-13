In its sixth varsity season, battle-tested KIPP has positioned itself as perennial contender in Division 8

“Now in only six years as a program, we’ve made two state semifinals and three quarterfinals,” said Rabbitt, a Medford native and former standout at Arlington Catholic, who was offensive coordinator at his alma mater before taking over at KIPP, a charter school in Lynn.

The seventh-seeded Panthers topped second-seeded Lowell Catholic, 21-12, on a rain-soaked Friday night in Tyngsborough to reach the state semifinals for the second time in three playoff seasons. And if you ask head coach Jim Rabbitt , KIPP would’ve almost certainly been in the mix in 2020 if not for the cancellation of the state tournament due to the pandemic.

Just six years after becoming a varsity program, KIPP Academy has solidified itself as a perennial contender in Division 8.

Advertisement

“Now we can say as a program, this is where we expect to be. The expectation is to be a final four team with aspirations to get to Gillette, but we still have to manage the mind-set of one game, and one play at a time to get there.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After his squad went 7-1 before falling to Super Bowl finalist Hull, 27-20, as a No. 12 seed in the statewide tournament last fall, Rabbitt made a concerted effort to create a tougher nonleague schedule. KIPP opened with losses at St. Mary’s and Latin Academy, and took a 32-12 loss to Lowell Catholic in Week 4. The Panthers (6-4) bounced back to make the playoffs at 4-4, and handled No. 10 Lee, 44-12, to earn a rematch with Lowell Catholic.

“We tried really hard to get battle tested this year,” said Rabbitt. “We went 4-4, which obviously isn’t 7-1, but I told our kids after those games that we’re in a better position because we’re battle tested, and we’re ready for the competition, whereas last year I don’t think we were.”

Advertisement

It certainly doesn’t hurt having Commonwealth co-MVP Juan Setalsingh healthy and contributing on both sides of the ball.

Setalsingh, who was knocked out of last year’s loss to Hull with a separated shoulder, completed 13 of 17 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns against Lowell Catholic despite the rain, adding four tackles, a key pass breakup, and a game-sealing interception from his free safety position. His primary targets, Morenel Castro and Vic Mafo, accounted for nine catches for 161 yards and those three aerial scores.

Now the Panthers prepare to face third-seeded Oxford (9-1) at a neutral site with a ticket to Gillette Stadium and the D8 Super Bowl on the line.

With Robbie Fisher (352 total yards and three TDs in two playoff games) leading a trio of talented backs, Oxford will not be an easy out, but the Panthers have plenty of momentum after a tough start.

“The kids bought in and didn’t lose hope when we started 1-3,” said Rabbitt. “Now we’re peaking at the right time and we’re excited that we have a really good chance of hopefully getting to Gillette.”

KIPP Academy is headed to the Division 8 semifinals for the second time in three seasons after Friday's rain-soaked 21-12 win over Lowell Catholic in Tyngsborough. KIPP ATHLETICS

Extra points

▪ Despite losing record-setting quarterback Mike Landolfi and three elite linemen (Sam Healey, Matt Pierotti, and Mark Walbridge) to transfer, Hanover is back in the mix for a Division 3 state title. On Thursday night, No. 4 Hanover (8-2) outlasted No. 5 Walpole (8-2) in a 40-37 thriller with John McDonald, Nick Freel, and Ben Scalzi leading the offense to a 30-point performance in the second half. Freel’s second touchdown came in the fourth quarter after senior receiver Dave Quinlain executed an improvisational gambit to pick up 72 yards on a pass from Scalzi. Before the snap, Quinlain told Scalzi that if he was covered on his planned comeback route, he would take off deep, and the junior quarterback hit him in stride, a testament to Hanover’s hard work throughout the summer in practices and 7-on-7 tournaments.

Advertisement

“We trust these guys and they know we trust them,” Hanover coach Chris Landolfi said. “They’ve gone through so many reps, it’s like second nature to them, so for them to go out and do that on their own, we welcome that.”

▪ Brothers Drew and Shane Eason continued to lead Methuen (8-2) to new heights with clutch performances in a 28-24 win at top-seeded Franklin, earning the Rangers their first postseason trophy of any kind since 1992 with a trip to the state semifinals. Battling an illness, Shane carried 18 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns, adding four catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Drew completed 20 of 28 passes for 170 yards and provided the go-ahead touchdown run from 2 yards out with eight seconds remaining. Shane, a sophomore, now has 1,025 rushing yards and a 712 receiving yards with 182 points, the highest number in Division 1.

▪ John DiBiaso secured his 350th career win as Catholic Memorial won its 26th straight game, handling Chelmsford, 28-7, in the D2 quarterfinals. DiBiaso went 304-75-1 in three decades at St. Patrick’s, Weston, and Everett before taking the job at CM in 2018 . . . A week after getting bounced from the D2 playoffs by Bishop Feehan, Peabody and senior quarterback Shea Lynch continued their torrid run with a 53-32 win over Westford. Lynch topped 70 career touchdown passes in the effort.

Advertisement

▪ The Massachusetts Vocational Athletic Directors Association has released the schedule for vocational semifinals games. On Thursday, Nashoba Valley Tech hosts Pathfinder (6 p.m.) and South Shore Voc-Tech welcomes in Blue Hills (6 p.m.) the Small School semifinals. On Friday, Montachusett Tech hosts Southeastern (5 p.m.) and Bay Path welcomes in Northeast Tech (6 p.m.) in the Large School semifinals.

▪ The NEPSAC Bowl schedule was unveiled Sunday, with one addition, the John Papas Bowl, honoring the former BB&N coach (as well as former assistant at Bentley, Tufts, Harvard, and head coach at Mount Ida).

FRIDAY

John Papas Bowl — Buckingham, Browne & Nichols at St. Paul’s, 7 p.m.

Ken Hollingsworth Bowl — New Hampton at Proctor, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Mike Silipo Bowl — Brunswick at Choate, 1 p.m.

Mark Conroy Bowl — Loomis Chaffee at Williston Northampton, 1 p.m.

Todd Marble Bowl — Lawrence Academy at Dexter Southfield, 1 p.m.

Kevin Driscoll Bowl — Avon Old Farms at Governor’s Academy, 1 p.m.

Dave Coratti Bowl — St. Sebastian’s at Brooks, 1 p.m.

Moose Curtis Bowl — Canterbury at Rivers, 1 p.m.







