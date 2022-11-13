Juju Smith-Schuster hit puts helmet-to-helmet protections in focus again

Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes midway through the second quarter when safety Andre Cisco hit him high , drawing a flag from the officials. But while Smith-Schuster lay motionless on the Arrowhead Stadium turf, referee Brad Rogers picked up the flag and ruled that the hit was clean and there would be no penalty.

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was seen laughing among teammates in the Kansas City locker room shortly after he sustained a concussion during a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that raised questions about how to police helmet-to-helmet hits.

“After discussion on the field,” Rogers said, “the two officials came in and determined that the defender had set and braced for impact and hit shoulder-to-shoulder. They didn't feel it was a use-of-helmet foul.”

Yet replays that were on the video boards at each end of Arrowhead Stadium clearly showed that Cisco's helmet made contact with Smith-Schuster's head, and that contact more than his shoulder inflicted the damage.

The wide receiver’s hands were initially frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sustained earlier this season by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which raised questions about how to police roughing the passer.

“We were mad,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. “I’ve had a lot of big hits and not once have I made helmet-to-helmet contact like that.”

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was more succinct: “That was illegal,” he said.

Smith-Schuster had two catches for 33 yards before leaving.

Mahomes clearly remembered the hit — and another by Cisco on Marquez Valdes-Scantling later — after Travis Kelce beat the safety for a late touchdown toss. The fiery quarterback had a few words for Cisco on the way to celebrate.

“Obviously there was some helmet-to-helmet contact and we want to get that out of the league as much as possible, for player safety,” Mahomes said. “These guys on defense are playing, too, but by rule, if it’s helmet-to-helmet it is supposed to be a flag. I know that guy wasn’t trying to. I know it’s a bang-bang play.”

“It was scary when you’re out there. We saw him after the game and he seemed perfectly normal,” Mahomes said, “giggling around, joking around, stuff like that. Just take precautions and get him back healthy as quickly as possible.”

Trips from Brady’s trip

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers overcame a rare interception by quarterback Tom Brady, and an even rarer attempt to use the 45-year-old as a receiver to win the NFL’s first regular season game played in Germany over the Seattle Seahawks.

Up, 14-3, with a first and 10 on the Seattle 22-yard line midway through the third quarter, Brady was the target on a gadget play gone awry. Tailback Leonard Fournette took a direct snap for the second time on the drive; instead of a short run, Fournette rolled right and threw across the field toward Brady, lined up as an outside receiver.

Brady tripped, falling on loose turf in Munich that members of both teams criticized, and cornerback Tariq Woolen made a relatively simple interception at the 6. Brady was then flagged 10 yards for tripping, kicking his legs up from the ground to take down Woolen.

“Had he not slipped you would have seen his 42-inch vertical,” coach Todd Bowles joked.

Brady recognized that the defense wasn’t fooled.

“I tried to yell ‘Lenny no,’ but it was too late,” Brady said. “I slipped, [but] I wouldn’t have caught it anyway. But I would have tried to tackle him, at least prevent it from being an interception.”

Brady did have three receptions during his 20 seasons with the Patriots — a 23-yarder from Kevin Faulk in 2001, a 36-yarder from Danny Amendola in 2015, and a 6-yard catch via Julian Edelman in 2018. The only other recorded target of his career came in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles, when he famously dropped a second-quarter pass from Amendola not long before “Philly Special” entered the national vernacular.

Quite the run

⋅ According to STATS, Chicago became the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three consecutive games and lose all three — 49-29 at Dallas, 35-32 against Miami, then Sunday’s 31-30 heartbreaker to Detroit on, among other things, a missed extra point. Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more against the Lions, but also threw an ugly interception that was returned for a touchdown.

“It’s just where [are] your priorities as a player. Is it to break records or is it to win?” Fields said. “Personally, mine is to win. I don’t care about breaking records. I just want to win games.”

Fields broke the NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback in consecutive games with 325, finishing with 147 yards on 13 carries a week after he rushed for 178 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to set a Super Bowl-era record for a quarterback in a regular-season game. Tobin Rote had 281 yards for Green Bay in 1951.

The former Ohio State star also became the first QB in the Super Bowl era with multiple rushing touchdowns of at least 60 yards in the same season.

Chicago became the first team in NFL history with five consecutive games of at least 225 yards rushing.

⋅ New Orleans coach Dennis Allen declined to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter at quarterback going forward following a listless loss to Pittsburgh. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.”

Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, prompting an opportunity for Dalton in Week 4. The former Cincinnati starter was finished 17 of 27 for 174 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but two late interceptions — one was a deflection — helped the Steelers pull away.

⋅ Arizona tight end Zach Ertz injured his knee on the opening drive of his team’s victory at the Los Angeles Rams. The three-time Pro Bowl selection eventually went to the locker room on a cart.

⋅ Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour’s Hall of Fame plaque was unveiled at Allegiant Stadium before the game, the longtime Patriots defensive lineman’s official induction into the Raiders’ hall. Seymour, a three-time All-Pro, finished his 12-year career with Oakland from 2009-12.